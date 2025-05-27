Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts inaugural Dominican Republic Jaguar Sentinel

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. and Dominican Republic service members and Center of Emergency Operations...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. and Dominican Republic service members and Center of Emergency Operations personnel take a group photo during a Jaguar Sentinel knowledge exchange in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 8, 2025. The simulated scenario to a hurricane response tested how the Dominican Republic COE personnel would respond within the first 36 hours of a hurricane impacting the Southern region of the country until national help arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – Several U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo met with the Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias (COE), or Center of Emergency Operations, for the first time during Jaguar Sentinel 2025-Dominican Republic, an emergency response tabletop knowledge exchange, May 6-8 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



During the two-day event, U.S. military and Dominican civil and government agencies practiced their responses to a simulated natural disaster.



The scenario included a simulated category 4 hurricane directly impacting the Eastern region of the country, reporting severe infrastructure damage, approximately 30 deaths, several injured and 3,500 displaced citizens across 94 shelters.



Day one included participants briefing their roles and capabilities while answering questions to strengthen everyone's knowledge of how to respond to a natural disaster. Day two included members dividing into teams, discussing their standard operating procedures for responding to the scenario and learning from one another, synchronizing their response strategies in case of a complex disaster.



“This knowledge exchange is important for our Area of Operations for two reasons: the first, is that it promotes cooperation between the United States and Partner Nations like the Dominican Republic, this ensures that The US remains the partner of choice in USSOUTHCOM,” U.S. Army Maj. Frank Glutting, JTF-Bravo civil military operations deputy director.



Jaguar Sentinel is designed to be a knowledge exchange based on realistic scenarios aimed at enhancing agency interoperability. Key players share experience, capabilities and act as force multipliers during a crisis.



“The second,” Glutting continued, “...is that it provides the partner nation an opportunity to assemble leaders within their disaster response system in one place and execute their national response plans. This builds our partner nation’s capacity and resilience when responding to a disaster.”



As JTF-Bravo remains U.S. Southern Command’s regional rapid response team, Jaguar Sentinel ensures JTF-Bravo works seamlessly with its partners who include the countries of Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, Belize and now the Dominican Republic.



“It’s very important to us to be chosen for this knowledge exchange,” said Dominican Republic Col. Edwin Olivares, COE subdirector. “It is fundamental to us as COE to have continuity with those who work with us and to put into practice what we know. By the end of this event I know we will have made progress in our response to disasters. Thank you to the JTF-Bravo team.”



JTF-Bravo is committed to supporting its partners through humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions to save lives and promote security throughout the region.