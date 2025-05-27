Fort Sill Bids Farewell to Brig. Gen. Parker, Welcomes Col. Pelini as AMD CFT Director

By Donald Herrick

Fort Sill Public Affairs

FORT SILL, Okla. — In a ceremony held May 28, 2025, at Kerwin Auditorium, Fort Sill celebrated a significant leadership transition within the Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team (AMD CFT). Brig. Gen. William M. Parker concluded his tenure as director, passing the mantle to Col. Marc E. Pelini. The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Edmond M. Brown, deputy commanding general of Army Futures Command, and attended by distinguished guests and military leaders from across the Army.

Established in 2018, the AMD CFT, headquartered at Fort Sill, is at the forefront of modernizing the Army’s air and missile defense capabilities. The team integrates and synchronizes requirements, acquisition processes, and resources to deliver advanced defense systems to Soldiers. Notable initiatives under the AMD CFT include the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD), Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), and Counter small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS).

During his remarks, Lt. Gen. Brown praised Brig. Gen. Parker’s leadership, stating, “Bill, your career has been remarkable. Your ability to integrate and pull modernization efforts together has been vital.” He added, “You have navigated the minefields of Army Futures Command and shaped our air and missile defense posture against evolving threats, including unmanned aircraft systems and hypersonic weapons.”

Brig. Gen. Parker expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to lead the AMD CFT, highlighting the accomplishments achieved during his tenure. “We are truly breaking paradigms and shaking things up when it comes to transformation,” Parker said. “Our Army will feel the benefits of that for years to come, in how we approach challenges and push capability into formations.” He credited the success of these efforts to the collaborative spirit of the team and the support from the Army’s leadership. “Your dedication and professionalism have been essential,” he told the audience. “It’s been an honor to work alongside such talented and driven individuals.”

The outgoing director also extended heartfelt thanks to his family and to the Fort Sill community. “Thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement throughout this journey,” Parker said. “The Parker ohana is grateful for the friendships and memories forged here.”

Col. Pelini, the incoming director, acknowledged the magnitude of the role he now assumes. “I am deeply honored to lead the AMD CFT and continue the work of modernizing our air and missile defense systems,” Pelini said. “The mission remains constant: to ensure our Soldiers are prepared and equipped to face any threat, now and in the future.”

Lt. Gen. Brown underscored the importance of this transition and the collective mission ahead. “Transitions are vital. They either win or lose in that phase, and I’m confident in Col. Pelini’s ability to lead this next chapter,” he said. Brown also noted the AMD CFT’s broader role in aligning with Army Futures Command priorities, including the shift toward initial operational capability under the forthcoming Army Transformation and Training Command.

Reflecting on the evolving nature of the AMD CFT’s mission, Parker said, “We are pushing all kinds of capability to the force to ensure that we win at first contact in the next fight, whenever that may be. Our modernization efforts are essential, and our Soldiers’ safety depends on our readiness.”

The ceremony included recognition of family members and team contributions. Flowers were presented to Mrs. Parker and Mrs. Pelini, symbolizing the Army’s appreciation for their sacrifices and unwavering support.

The event also reinforced the enduring relationship between Fort Sill and the Lawton community. Local civic leaders and community partners attended the ceremony, underscoring the strong ties that support the AMD CFT’s mission. Brown noted the importance of this partnership, stating, “We can’t do this alone. The support from our community ensures our Soldiers and their families thrive as we continue to modernize and transform.”

As the AMD CFT advances its mission, the leadership transition ensures continuity and renewed vigor in delivering cutting-edge defense solutions. With Col. Pelini’s leadership and the team’s dedication, the AMD CFT is poised to build upon its legacy of innovation and strengthen the Army’s ability to meet emerging threats.

