A1C Angel Akueteh: A bold step forward

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Angel Akueteh, 42nd Force Support Squadron customer support technician, is responsible for managing personnel records and ensuring data accuracy within the Military Personnel Flight at Maxwell.



“A1C Akueteh quickly adapted to her role in MPF, and shows initiative in learning new processes for processing records,” said Senior Airman Jamila Young, 42nd FSS force management technician. “She stands out due to her strong work ethic and genuine desire to support the wingmen around her.”



The MPF manages personnel programs that affect nearly every aspect of an Airman’s career, from enlistment to retirement. They handle promotions, assignments, reenlistments, evaluations, awards, separations and more.



“If I don’t do my job, someone’s record could be affected,” said Akueteh. “This is how I care, by ensuring everything is right. Whatever I do, I give 100%.”



Akueteh was born and raised in Ghana by her mother. In 2021, she made the bold decision to move to the United States, where her father and siblings lived, to pursue higher education. In 2023, she enlisted in the Air Force, seeing it as a gateway to opportunities she didn’t have back home.



“I came from a place where opportunities were limited,” said Akueteh. “In the Air Force, I see opportunities everywhere, and I’m grabbing every single one.”



Akueteh is currently pursuing an associate degree in nursing at Troy University, with the help of the Air Force Tuition Assistance program. Her goal is to commission as a pediatric nurse practitioner.



“Her dedication to service, coupled with her disciplined mindset and caring nature, positions her well for commissioning as a nurse,” said Young. “She exhibits qualities we look for in future leaders, intelligence and a heart for helping others.”



Akueteh attributes her development at Maxwell to both the support of her leadership and her own determination. In just two years, she feels she has become a confident communicator and reliable leader within her office.



“When I first got here, I didn’t speak to anyone,” said Akueteh. “Now I communicate confidently, I know my programs and people come to me for help, and that feels great.”



Akueteh’s future aspirations are rooted in family and service. She hopes to one day bring her mother to the United States, and build a life filled with purpose and stability.



“My dad and siblings are here, but my mom is still in Ghana,” said Akueteh. “I want to provide for her. The future I envision is my mom happy, me married with kids and just living a good life.”



A source of daily motivation for her comes from a quote by musician Dave Grohl: “No one is you, and that is your power.”

