Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery team at Walter Reed enhances readiness

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | The Refractive Surgery team gathers for a group photo at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Apr. 28, 2025. The center provides advanced vision correction procedures for active-duty service members to enhance operational readiness.

By WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



Walter Reed’s Refractive Surgery Center provides care to enhance the operational readiness of active-duty service members.



The center is staffed by physicians and technicians who use three state-of-the-art lasers to provide advanced vision correction procedures such as LASIK (Laser-Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis) and PRK (Photorefracitve Keratectomy).



These procedures can help correct common refractive vision issues like myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism.



The Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program (WRESP)



Active-duty service members and undergraduates enrolled in their third year and above at the U.S. Naval Academy, West Point, Coast Guard Academy, and physicians attending the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) are given the opportunity to have refractive eye surgery to enhance their readiness. In 2024, the WRESP performed 1,800 refractive eye surgeries, with the majority of patients coming from the U.S. Naval Academy.



“Refractive eye surgery opened my world to the possibility of flying in the U.S. Navy; without this procedure, my dream of flying would have ended due to bad eyes. I want to thank the staff at Walter Reed for taking care of me and doing an amazing job on my surgery,” said Robert Cunningham, a U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman.



Dr. Shayesteh Izaddoost, an optometrist in the Refractive Eye Surgery Center, shared that “All patients need command authorization and an eye exam within 12 months of their pre-op appointment. Air Force and Army active duty need six months remaining in service. Navy and Marines need 12 months remaining in service. If a patient is a reservist on active-duty status, they must be active for six or 12 months depending on the branch,” explained Izaddoost.



“We take pride in what we do because we specialize in a very particular part of the body, which is the eyes. The window that we open for our patients to be able to experience life without glasses or contact lenses is a life-changing experience,” said Sharon Thomas, the department’s optometry technician.



Providing these services at Walter Reed enhances performance of service members in various operational environments and improves their quality of life and readiness.