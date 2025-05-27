500 Soldiers from New York's 42nd Infantry Division deploying

Photo By Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza | Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division and their family...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza | Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division and their family members fill the Empire State Convention Center in Albany during a farewell ceremony held on June 1, 2025. Five hundred Soldiers assigned to the division headquarters are deploying to the Central Command area of operations for ten months later this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza) see less | View Image Page

GARDEN CITY, New York--Five hundred New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the headquarters of the 42nd Infantry Division were saluted on Sunday, June 1, as they prepared to depart for an overseas deployment.



Ceremonies were held on Long Island, in Syracuse, and in Albany for the 500 Soldiers and over 2400 family members.



The Soldiers of the "Rainbow Division" will deploy to the Central Command's area of responsibility, where the headquarters will command Task Force Spartan.



The 42nd Infantry Division headquarters elements conducted the same mission from March to November 2020.



The New York Army Guard Soldiers have been preparing for this mission for the past year.





The Soldiers will train at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, for two weeks before moving to Fort Cavazos, Texas. They will go on federal active duty, there. and conduct additional training.



The New York National Guard Soldiers will replace members of the 38th Infantry Division of the Indiana National Guard.





They are expected to return from their mission in 11 months.



The largest farewell was held at the Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City, Long Island, where Major General Jack James spoke to 240 Soldiers and over 1,000 family members.



In his remarks, James told the Soldiers that he was proud of them and assured their families that the Guardsmen were ready for the mission.



"This team, these Soldiers, are truly remarkable. There is no mission this group cannot accomplish," James said.



James also thanked the families for their service "on the home front" while the 42nd Infantry Division executed their mission.



"I want to thank each of you for supporting your Soldier while he or she goes forward and does the job our country has asked of them," James said.



At the Empire State Convention Center in Albany, Major General Michele Natali, the assistant adjutant general, Army, assured the 180 Soldiers there that the Army National Guard would support their families while they are deployed.



He also urged the Soldiers to watch out for each other.



"Treat one another and those you encounter with dignity and respect and apply lessons learned from those who have deployed before you to do your jobs," Natali said.



At the University of Syracuse's National Veterans Resource Center, Brig. Gen. Patrick Clare, the division's assistant commander for support, delivered similar messages to the 80 Soldiers and their 450 guests attending that event.



The 42nd Infantry Division is headquartered in Troy and includes 5,500 New York National Guard Soldiers as well as Soldiers from the National Guards of New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and several other states.



The division was born in 1917 when elements from 26 state National Guard's were combined into one multi-state division to deploy quickly to France in World War I. Then colonel, later five-star general Douglas MacArthur said the division would reach across America "like a rainbow" and the nickname stuck.



In World War II the "Rainbow Division" fought across southern Germany, capturing the cities of Wurzburg, Nuremberg and Munich and liberating the infamous Dachau concentration camp.



The division became part of the New York National Guard in 1947. 42nd Infantry Division Soldiers responded in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in New York City.



The division headquarters and major support elements deployed to Iraq in 2005 to lead Task Force Liberty, marking the first time National Guard headquarters had gone to war since 1953. Rainbow Soldiers also fought in Afghanistan.



The division headquarters deployed to the Central Command area in 2020.