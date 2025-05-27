Warrant Officer Training School graduates Class 25-03

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The Air Force Warrant Officer Training School held a graduation ceremony for the 30 Warrant Officer Candidates who successfully completed the training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 21, 2025.



The training, compiled of classroom lectures, guided discussion, and experimental learning opportunities, is designed to be a fast-paced, eight-week long program to prepare candidates to serve as the Air Force’s lead technical advisors in their respective command teams.



“Many of these warrant officers will be the first in their units, and many will be the first in their states, said Maj. Nathaniel Roesler, WOTS commandant. “They’ll be the vanguard for future technical leaders in the Air Force.”



Upon the completion of their training, the warrant officers are fully equipped with the skills, knowledge and intellectual capabilities expected of warrant officers serving in the United States Air Force.



“We certainly have a challenge before us with respect to the cyber domain,” said Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensly, Sixteenth Air Force commander, Air Forces Cyber commander and Air Force Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber commander. “There is a clear sense of urgency to elevate the importance of offensive-cyber operations and cyber security of our networks, and so we absolutely need our chief warrant officers. We need them to be our technical leaders in cyber operations, to harness technology, develop capabilities, sharpen tactics techniques and procedures, and we have to do it at a speed and scale faster, deeper and broader than any of our adversaries.”

