Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Sailor Selected as Fleet Forces Sailor of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. (June 2, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Courtney Dion, from Simi Valley, California, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), was named the Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) and the U.S. Fleet Forces Command Sailor of the Year for fiscal year 2024.



Dion competed against top-performing first class petty officers from commands across the fleet in a competitive selection process that highlights the Surface Force's commitment to recognizing Sailors who embody the core values of the Navy and the spirit of Surface Warrior culture.



“I have had an overwhelming sense of pride to represent the team, the command, my past leadership, and my family that have helped me get here,” said Dion. “I am also proud of all the nominees. It gives me comfort to know there are hard chargers out there taking care of the fleet, and they each should hold their heads high in this wonderful accomplishment.”



The Navy announced her selection while she was deployed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), a deployment she volunteered to support — demonstrating personal commitment to mission readiness and global operations.



“Petty Officer Dion exemplifies what it means to lead from the front – her unwavering dedication, initiative, and ability to inspire those around her set the standard for excellence,” said Command Master Chief Steven “Junior” Roberts, former PCU Harvey C. Barnum Jr. command master chief. “Her leadership not only earned her this award, but also the respect and trust of her peers and superiors alike.”



As the senior medical department representative, Dion plays a critical role in sustaining crew readiness and resilience. Her duties include conducting sick call, training medical and non-medical personnel, inspecting berthing and food service areas for sanitation and safety, and advising the command triad on the crew’s overall health — essential functions that directly support the Surface Force’s ability to maintain operational effectiveness.

Dion’s commitment to warrior toughness and mental resilience, combined with her operational support role, underscores the Navy’s emphasis on developing Sailors who are prepared to face the physical and psychological demands of naval service, whether in peacetime or combat.



“HM1 exemplifies the spirit of the Grizzly Warfighting Team,” said Roberts. “Unwavering in her passion for Sailor development and support, she sets the pace for excellence within our leadership teams.”



The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972 by then-Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo R. Zumwalt Jr. and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John D. Whittet. The program recognizes the Navy’s most exceptional Sailors who exemplify excellence, leadership, and the ideals of the professional Sailor.



Fleet-level Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year selectees are meritoriously advanced to chief petty officer and will complete CPO initiation prior to being frocked during their pinning ceremony.



Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) mans, trains, and equips surface forces and shore activities assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command. These forces ensure the Navy remains ready to conduct prompt and sustained operations at sea in defense of U.S. interests. The Surface Force is central to national security and global prosperity, maintaining a persistent presence, protecting trade routes, and deterring adversaries worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2025 Date Posted: 06.02.2025 15:17 Story ID: 499432 Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Sailor Selected as Fleet Forces Sailor of the Year, by PO2 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.