Jackson names top drills

After four days of arduous competition, Staff Sgt. Edgar Aguayo, of the 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, was named the U.S. Army Training Center Drill Sergeant of the Year, May 22.



Sgt. 1st Class Randall Smith, a drill sergeant leader at the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy was named the school’s top active duty drill sergeant.



Seven drill sergeants from the 165th and 193rd Infantry Brigades and two drill sergeants leaders from the USADSA, began the week in a grueling competition that tested their mental and physical abilities to perform at an outstanding level.



Smith said he wants to “continue to develop the Noncommissioned Officer Corps and be a steward of the profession,” yet personally he “can’t sit still and has to keep moving forward” and improving himself.



The two drill sergeants will square off against the top drill sergeants across the Army during the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition later this year.

