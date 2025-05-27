Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Reduces Osprey Maintenance Cycle Time by 24%

Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest’s (FRCSW) mission is to maintain the operational...... read more read more Photo By Michael A Furlano | Fleet Readiness Center Southwest’s (FRCSW) mission is to maintain the operational readiness of advanced aircraft like the CMV-22 Osprey. The command provides crucial support to the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps allowing them to deliver the lethality necessary to defeat any foe. Recently, the FRCSW Props team achieved a significant milestone by reducing the Planned Maintenance Interval (PMI) cycle for the CMV-22 from 264 days to under 200 days - a reduction of more than 24%. see less | View Image Page

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest’s (FRCSW) mission is to maintain the operational readiness of advanced aircraft like the CMV-22 Osprey. The command provides crucial support to the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps allowing them to deliver the lethality necessary to defeat any foe. Recently, the FRCSW Props team achieved a significant milestone by reducing the Planned Maintenance Interval (PMI) cycle for the CMV-22 from 264 days to under 200 days - a reduction of more than 24%. The accelerated maintenance timeline directly supports naval aviation readiness goals, ensuring the military have the reliable aircraft they require for success on the battlefield.

The CMV-22 Osprey is a complex tiltrotor aircraft combining the vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed wing plane. Its PMI cycle involves extensive inspection, repair, testing and refurbishment of critical systems including engines, rotors, avionics and airframe components.

The team managers laid out all phases/processes/etc. required and worked directly with the artisans performing the work to develop a new way to sequence events. Through this workflow analysis and process optimization effort, the FRCSW team identified and eliminated inefficiencies in multiple maintenance phases, setting the stage to achieve this milestone. The analysis enabled the team to significantly shorten the PMI cycle without sacrificing the high standards required for safety and quality.

A key factor in the accelerated PMI cycle was working with outside entities to ensure any delays outside the commands purview would not prevent the team from reaching their goal. The FRCSW team worked closely with external partners thus by proactively managing the entire repair cycle and improving communication throughout, the team avoided delays that had previously extended maintenance timelines.

Reducing the CMV-22 PMI cycle from 264 to 200 days translates directly into more aircraft available for training, deployment and operational readiness. The CMV-22 plays a vital role in carrier onboard delivery and logistics support, making its availability essential for sustained naval operations.

This achievement reflects FRCSW’s commitment to providing the Navy and Marine Corps with the mission capable aircraft they need. By accelerating maintenance cycles, the team ensures that sailors and marines have reliable, ready-to-fly tools to successfully execute their mission and maintain strategic advantage.

FRCSW will continue to innovate and refine maintenance processes for the CMV-22 and other fleet assets. The goal remains clear: to sustain and improve aircraft readiness so that naval aviation forces can remain agile, effective and prepared for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Readiness!