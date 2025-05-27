C3BM's ASE: The DAF's ace in the hole for unifying the battlespace

Courtesy Photo | The Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management’s Architecture and System Engineering Division is tackling that challenge as the enterprise lead for designing and engineering the DAF BATTLE NETWORK, the system-of-systems connecting sensors and shooters. see less | View Image Page

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. – In today’s rapidly evolving battlespace, seamless communication and data sharing across a complex web of platforms are paramount.



The Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management’s Architecture and System Engineering Division is tackling that challenge as the enterprise lead for designing and engineering the DAF BATTLE NETWORK, the system-of-systems connecting sensors and shooters.



“We're trying to get to a distributed view of how we have applications and systems in place to enable us to work more seamlessly across system-of-systems, irrespective of the geographic operating location,” said Michael Wipperman, ASE’s air deputy chief architect.



Wipperman said ASE is driving mission integration to enable warfighter capabilities for resilient decision advantage, supporting C3BM decision-making with operational analysis and solid engineering design, and leading stakeholder communities for DAF integrated capability delivery.



“It’s not necessarily us driving how the DAF acquires what they build from a hardware perspective,” Wipperman said. “We’re ensuring those technologies are able to connect to our network and function within the data flow that happens therein as necessary.”



The division is a collaboration of efforts with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Integrated Capabilities Directorate and Space Systems Command’s Space Systems Integration Office.



"We leverage expertise from across the Space Force, particularly SSIO's work integrating space-based assets that are delivered not just from Space Force PEOs but also from mission partners," Wipperman said. "And from AFRL's side, we have subject matter experts constantly assessing emerging technologies.”



The division is currently comprised of several specialized teams, each dedicated to a specific operational domain: maritime, air, space, and homeland defense.



“The idea is ruthless focus,” Wipperman said. “It's focusing on taking down air targets, space targets, or maritime targets, and, from a homeland air defense perspective, C3BM is charged with understanding air cruise missile defense.”



A key aspect of ASE’s work is identifying critical mission needs and determining how different weapon systems can collaborate to achieve objectives. This mission-focused approach ensures the DAF BATTLE NETWORK directly supports warfighter needs.



"We have to figure out what the mission thread is, what the weapon system pairing is, what the target is that needs to go away,” Wipperman said.



Through rigorous systems engineering, collaborative partnerships, and a relentless focus on mission needs, the ASE is building a network that will provide warfighters with decisive advantage across all domains.



“The complexity of modern warfare demands seamless integration across all domains,” said Dr. Bryan Tipton, the chief of architecture and engineering for DAF PEO C3BM. “ASE’s expertise in systems engineering and their collaborative approach are essential to connecting the dots and delivering a unified battlespace.”