    Honoring the fallen on Memorial Day

    250526-A-JU979-5971

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson joined the Midlands community in remembering those who gave the “full measure of devotion” to the country during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, May 26, 2025.

    “Memorial Day is set aside to remember, to reflect and renew the promise that we will not forget the brave souls who had given their lives for the freedom we enjoy,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, during the ceremony.

    According to the National Cemetery Administration, Memorial Day is the nation’s foremost annual day to mourn and honor servicemembers who died while serving the Nation.

    During the holiday, many people visit cemeteries and memorials and place flowers on graves at national cemeteries.

    Hood, Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs and the post’s 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year, Staff Sgt. David Weston, placed a wreath, the 282nd Army Band provided music and the Fort Jackson rifle salute fired a volley during the ceremony.

    Fort Jackson
    Memorial Day
    IMCOM
    TRADOC

