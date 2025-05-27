AEDC Capt. Camden Dammeyer participates in local Memorial Day Celebration

Photo By Kali Bradford | Retired Maj. Gen. Robert A. Harris, keynote speaker for the Veterans Memorial Day...... read more read more Photo By Kali Bradford | Retired Maj. Gen. Robert A. Harris, keynote speaker for the Veterans Memorial Day Service, addresses the audience at History Park in downtown Tullahoma, May 23, 2025. The annual event honors fallen service members of the United States Military in the observance of the Memorial Day holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kali Bradford) see less | View Image Page

Members of the community gathered May 23 for the Veterans Memorial Day Service at History Park in downtown Tullahoma to honor and remember the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

The service is an annual event hosted by the Veterans Memorial Project and sponsored by the Shady Grove Garden Club, the local chapter of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs.

Tullahoma Mayor Lynn Sebourn kicked off the service by welcoming attendees. The presentation of colors was then given followed by the pledge of allegiance led by Commander Albert Hass of the American Legion Post 43. Pastor Kris Roberts with First United Methodist Church gave the invocation. Local musicians Lisa and Tom Maurer then performed a patriotic medley on the saxophone and piano for the crowd.

Arnold Engineering Development Complex Executive Officer Capt. Camden Dammeyer read the names of honored veterans. Dammeyer said being a part of the event was an honor.

“It was an honor to be there and remember the brave men and women who fought for our freedom” she said. “Reading those names was a powerful reminder of their dedication, and it felt good to be part of keeping their memory alive.”

Serving as keynote speaker was retired Maj. Gen. Robert A. Harris whose message to the group of both young and old was to remember the importance of the holiday and honor the military women and men who have sacrificed their lives in service of their country.

“It is a day of remembrance for those in military uniform who have made the final sacrifice in serving our nation,” Harris stated. “It is a day to honor the fallen including over 100 Tennesseans who have given their life since 9/11. As one of our Veterans Service organizations states, ‘America’s collective conscious demands that all citizens be reminded of deaths of their fellow countrymen during wartime. By honoring the nation’s war dead, we preserve their memory and thus their service and sacrifice.’ I’ll add to that by saying honor and remember the war dead and tell their stories. That’s why we are here.”

Following Harris’ speech, three high school seniors were recognized as recipients of the Veteran Memorial Scholarship. Recipients included Kaitlyn Brown of Tullahoma High School, Addison Whitaker of Moore County High School and Rylee Clark of Coffee County Central High School.

According to Sandy Sebren of the Shady Grove Garden Club, scholarships for the students were made possible by memorial pavers purchased by individuals in remembrance of those who served their country. The pavers make up the walkway at History Park and can be viewed year-round by the public along with other memorials dedicated to those who have served in all branches of the military.

History Park is located 103 NE Atlantic St. in Tullahoma.