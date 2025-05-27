Fort McCoy plans to celebrate Army’s 250th birthday with morning run/walk, special lunch

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band play a song selection during the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band play a song selection during the birthday luncheon June 14, 2024, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 249th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2024 Army Birthday Celebration. The day’s activities also included Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy has plans to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday with several events June 13 throughout the installation.



The celebration, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), will kick off with the Army Birthday 5k Run/2-Mile Walk at 7 a.m. June 13.



For the run/walk in 2024, approximately 200 people took part in all ages, and all those participants received free Army Birthday t-shirts as well. At the end, Maj. Randy Downs, company commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, finished that 5k run first.



At the same time as the run/walk, a free breakfast will be provided for all the run/walk participants at the front of Rumpel Fitness Center. Breakfast items included, juice, water, bars, donuts, and more.



Later the same day, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at McCoy’s Community Center, the birthday celebration will continue with a free lunch, cake-cutting ceremony, and on-site band entertainment from the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn.



The 204th Army Band also played during the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Fort McCoy Army birthday celebrations.



In addition to DFMWR events, Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area will be open for visitors on June 13 from noon to 4 p.m. for community members to see. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts as the Commemorative Area.



The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story, said Public Affairs Specialist Melissa Dubois. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s.



Display items at the Commemorative Area include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The area also has the Equipment Park. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.



The History Center at the Commemorative Area features exhibits as well as displays of artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia that tell the story of Fort McCoy since its founding in 1909. The center first was opened in 1999 in building 902 when the Fort McCoy observed its 90th anniversary.



Whether it’s Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy’s World War I gas mask, horseshoes from the early

camp stables, World War II-era uniforms, or items from the 1980 Cuban Refugee Resettlement mission, the History Center offers exhibits spanning from Fort McCoy’s earliest beginnings to the installation’s involvement in the war on terrorism.



In 2022, the center also received two new additions as well. In July 2022, Alan McCoy, grandson of Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy for whom Fort McCoy is named after had visited the installation with his family members, and with him he brought a century-old artifact he’d received in the form of a wood crate that included the words stamped on it: “CAMP EMERY UPTON” and “CAMP ROBINSON.”



In discussing the Army’s 250th birthday at https://www.army.mil/1775, the service states it has been a part of many history-making, world-changing events, and more.



“Since its official establishment, June 14, 1775 — more than a year before the Declaration of Independence — the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation,” the website states. “Drawing on both long-standing militia traditions and recently introduced professional standards, it won the new republic's independence in an arduous eight-year struggle against Great Britain. At times, the Army provided the lone symbol of nationhood around which patriots rallied.”



Learn more about the founding of the Army by visiting the U.S. Army Center for Military History at https://www.history.army.mil.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)