163d Attack Wing Showcases MQ-9's Vital Role in California Disaster Response

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – Demonstrating a commitment to readiness and collaborative partnerships, the 163rd Attack Wing joined forces with the 195th Wing, California Military Department, and California Office of Emergency Services for a Joint All Hazards Assessments and Awareness exercise.



The JAHAAX initiative showcases the 163rd's proactive approach to readiness, fostering integrated teamwork and strategically leveraging resources to effectively manage the escalating challenges posed by large-scale natural disasters. By simulating real-world scenarios, the exercise honed the skills necessary to provide crucial support to first responders and decision-makers during times of crisis.



“The California National Guard is a main player in JAHAAX,” said Brig. Gen. Keith A. Chikasawa, assistant adjutant general, Air, California Air National Guard. “Data is coming from real-time video, photos using an array of sensors from airborne platforms like the MQ-9. That real-time data is critical to the incident commanders on the ground so they can make timely, decisive decisions without delay.”



JAHAAX demonstrates the wing’s ability to plan for, execute and assess large-scale disaster mitigation as a trusted partner of communities and the state, using the MQ-9A Reaper to highlight its unique capabilities in providing real-time situational awareness, offering incident commanders invaluable data to make informed and timely decisions.



During the weeklong event, airmen from the 163rd executed a range of essential tasks, including simulated search and rescue operations, earthquake response protocols, and incident awareness and assessment analysis. Their efforts demonstrated the wing's multifaceted capabilities and commitment to safeguarding the state. The capabilities of the MQ-9, coupled with the dedication and expertise of the 163rd's airmen underscores the wing as a critical asset in California's disaster response framework.



“This year the MQ-9 played a vital role in providing situational awareness for the different types of critical infrastructure,” said Staff Sgt. Edric Orinio, 163rd Operations Support Squadron. “This is exactly what I signed up for – I signed up to help people. This really puts into perspective the capability the Air National Guard can bring to the table in support of California during a catastrophe.”



Since its initial domestic operations activation during the 2013 wildfire season, the 163rd Attack Wing has consistently proven its commitment to California. The wing's airmen have dedicated countless hours to supporting the state during emergencies like the Palisades and Eaton fires. With its advanced MQ-9A Reaper capabilities and dedicated personnel, the 163rd remains a vital asset, ready to protect California's communities when disaster strikes.

