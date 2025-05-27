USS Gravely and U.S. Coast Guard Conduct Drug Interdiction in Caribbean Sea

Courtesy Photo | CARIBBEAN SEA (May 25, 2025) Coast Guardsmen assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Law...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CARIBBEAN SEA (May 25, 2025) Coast Guardsmen assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 401, and Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), prepare to transfer bails of cocaine seized during a maritime interdiction operation (MIO) while underway in the Caribbean Sea. U.S. Navy assets are deployed under U.S. Northern Command’s maritime homeland defense authorities with a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to provide additional military forces and capabilities at the southern border. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams) see less | View Image Page

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) seized an estimated 860 pounds of illegal drugs from a vessel in the Caribbean Sea, May 25.



An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, the "Swamp Foxes," lifts off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) to conduct a routine maritime interdiction operation patrol while underway in the Caribbean Sea.

The interdiction by Gravely was conducted by the ship’s Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) team alongside a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) assigned to the ship.



"I am incredibly impressed by the professionalism and prompt action executed by the Sailors and Coast Guardsmen aboard Gravely! Seamless integration of U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard maritime assets is integral to border protection -- this is an excellent example of that teamwork,” said Vice Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Border security is national security. Gravely’s deployment highlights our dedication -- and the Nation’s dedication -- to maritime homeland defense priorities.”



Gravely’s VBSS team boarded a vessel of interest. The team discovered and seized 19 bales of cocaine, with an approximate weight of 860 pounds and an estimated value of $13,650,000.



Coast Guardsmen assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 401, embarked on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), board the ship’s ridged hull inflatable boat to conduct maritime interdiction operations (MIO), while underway in the Caribbean Sea.



U.S. Navy forces are deployed under U.S. Northern Command’s maritime homeland defense authorities with a LEDET embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity.



Since entering the Gulf of America March 15, Gravely has received support from P-8 aircraft assigned to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., allowing for enhanced and increased identification of illicit activity for the embarked Coast Guard LEDET in the Gulf of America and the U.S. 2nd Fleet and U.S. 4th Fleet areas of operation.



Coast Guardsmen assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 401, and Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), prepare to transfer bails of cocaine seized during a maritime interdiction operation (MIO) while underway in the Caribbean Sea.

Utilizing the Coast Guard’s jurisdiction, Gravely employs LEDET personnel to perform vessel boardings, searches, and seizures in U.S. and international waters, targeting drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and transnational crime with a nexus at the U.S. southern border. With the LEDET’s tactical expertise guiding interdiction efforts, Gravely harnesses its advanced surveillance systems and mobility to locate and intercept suspect vessels, effectively extending Coast Guard authority through naval power to enhance maritime security operations. This collaboration ensures a robust, legally empowered response to maritime threats, strengthening U.S. border protection efforts.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.