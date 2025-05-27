Mission Ready Airmen

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Airmen from the 4th Contracting Squadron (CONS) and 4th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) executed an Integrated Contingency Training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, May 19, 2025. The exercise was designed to promote deployment mission readiness, emphasizing multi-capable Airmen and reinforcing that every member, regardless of their career field, is prepared to respond to emergencies both in-garrison and downrange.



“The realistic scenarios provided during this exercise sharpened our personnel’s ability to effectively operate under pressure,” said Senior Master Sgt. Arthur Morales, senior enlisted leader of the 4th Comptroller Squadron. “And efficiently execute expedient contract support solutions which strengthen the ability and lethality of U.S. forces during contingency operations.”



The exercise began with both squadrons assembling fully functional tent systems, complete with air conditioning and electricity, demonstrating the ability to establish forward operating locations. The Airmen worked side-by-side to construct and inspect the shelters, focusing on durability and operational continuity.



On day two, Airmen received hands-on instruction on how to don Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear and practiced proper wear and seal-check procedures. The training emphasized proper wear and seal check of MOPP gear, which is designed to protect Airmen from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats in contaminated environments.



Every Airman in the United States Air Force has experienced CBRN at least once. Many Airmen say, the moment you take off your gas mask, it hits you like a wall. It’s like the sting of a thousand crushed peppers lighting up the back of your throat and skull. Your eyes water instantly–everything blurs into a red haze. Swallowing results in an unpleasant burning sensation. Always respect the MOPP!



“This training pushes us outside our normal desk environment,” said Airman Huynh Cuong, a contracting specialist assigned to the 4th Contracting Squadron. “In a deployed location, we are Airmen first. Knowing how to stop a bleed or how to treat a wounded wingman could make the difference between life and death.”



On the final day, they applied tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training in a simulated operational setting, reinforcing field discipline, accountability and mission continuity under degraded conditions. They reviewed lessons learned and discussed how contracting and finance operations would be executed in real-world situations.





In alignment with the Deployable Combat Wing (DCW) support objectives, the 4th CONS and CPTS focused on establishing mission sustainment capabilities in a simulated deployed environment. Contracting specialists ensured rapid acquisition and setup of mission-essential services, while finance Airmen practiced contingency funds execution to enable real-time support for deployed operations. Their efforts reflected the integral part both squadrons play in empowering commanders with the logistical and financial agility needed to lead in stressful situations.

