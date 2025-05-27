Recognizing Excellence: The Code 900T and Code 920 Teams’ Collaborative Contribution to NNSY’s Apprentice Program

Story by Jeff Butler, NNSY Apprentice Program Promotions and Trade Theory Supervisor



The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Apprentice Program has long been a cornerstone of developing highly skilled tradespeople for the ship repair industry. As the industry evolves, so too must the training programs designed to prepare the next generation of mechanics. In a significant step forward, the Code 900T Apprentice Training Division, in partnership with NNSY's Structural Group (Code 920), has turned a decade-long vision into reality by designing and constructing the Apprentice Mockup - a state-of-the-art training tool that will transform hands-on experiences for all apprentices at NNSY.



This mockup embodies the vision of the apprentice training team to provide apprentices with more realistic, hands-on training opportunities. The goal is clear: to ensure that apprentices not only grasp theoretical concepts but also gain the essential real-world experience they need to succeed in their roles at NNSY.



While the Code 900T Apprentice Training Division took the lead in the design and conceptualization of the mockup, the successful realization of this vision would not have been possible without the critical partnership of the Code 920 team. Their collaboration was integral to bringing the mockup to life, with Code 920 handling the heavy lifting - both literally and figuratively - ensuring the mockup would be a fully integrated and functional training tool. This combined effort brought together expertise from various shops and codes across NNSY to ensure all trades were represented.



The Apprentice Mockup is more than just a training tool - it's a dynamic, immersive learning environment that aims to mirror the real-world challenges apprentices will encounter. By collaborating with various trades, the Code 900T and Code 920 teams created a mockup offering apprentices hands-on experience in a variety of scenarios. This collaboration guarantees that apprentices will receive a well-rounded education, preparing them for the complexities of their future roles.



Designing and constructing this mockup was no small feat. The Code 900T Apprentice Training Division have worked closely with experts across multiple trades to ensure the mockup meets the highest standards of quality, realism, and educational value. The Code 920 team’s expertise in executing the design and handling the heavy-duty construction tasks was crucial in turning this vision into reality. The result is a space where apprentices can practice and hone their skills, gaining confidence and proficiency before transitioning to the job site.



As one team member reflected, this mockup represents years of dedication and careful planning: “This was a dream that took over a decade to bring to life. We wanted to create an experience that would provide apprentices with a true-to-life training environment, one that would better prepare them for the challenges they’ll face on the waterfront.”



Although the mockup is not yet fully complete, it is expected to be fully functional by September 1, 2025, and integrated into Trade Theory, marking a major milestone in apprentice training. This date will usher in a new era of hands-on, practical learning at NNSY, providing apprentices with unmatched training and preparation for the ship repair industry.



The recognition of both the Code 900T Apprentice Training Division and the Code 920 team is well-deserved. Their shared vision, commitment, and collaboration have resulted in a groundbreaking addition to the NNSY Apprentice Program. The mockup will not only provide apprentices with comprehensive, hands-on training but will also set a new benchmark for practical learning in shipbuilding. Thanks to their tireless efforts, NNSY apprentices will be better equipped to face the challenges ahead.



To the Code 900T Apprentice Training Division, the Code 920 team, and all the tradespeople who contributed to this project: your innovation, teamwork, and dedication to excellence have made an enduring impact on the NNSY Apprentice Program. Your hard work ensures that the next generation of skilled shipbuilders will have the training they need to succeed.

