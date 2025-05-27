Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors Executive Development Program Graduates

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) hosted an Executive Development Program (EDP) graduation on April 25, 2025, at the Drydock Club on Scott Center Annex.



The EDP is a competitive six-month program that selects four of the best-qualified applicants in permanent GS-13 and GS-14 positions for each cadre, providing participants with an opportunity to shadow senior leaders across the naval enterprise and gain a better understanding of how various NAVSEA commands support the broader Navy mission. The most recent graduates comprised Cadre 13 for the program.



“Cadre 13 came into the program with a lot of enthusiasm and wanted to learn all about NNSY and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), including how it ties into their area of responsibility,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Business and Strategic Planning Manager George Fitzgerald.



“The group performed a study of annual mandatory training at the request of the Chief of Staff,” said Fitzgerald. “They researched requirements and training alternatives, resulting in recommendations that could save the shipyard close to 70,000 man-days per year.”



The graduates provided positive feedback on the program and shared the valuable lessons they learned.



“Participation in the program has positioned me to apply my enhanced skills and broadened perspectives to drive organizational excellence and innovation within my parent department and Norfolk Naval Shipyard,” said NNSY Information Technology Manager Arnold Jones. “Key takeaways from the program include a deeper understanding of NNSY's strategic priorities, strengthened leadership skills, expanded professional networks, and a renewed commitment to public service and the shipyard's mission.”



“Over the past six months, we’ve gained invaluable insights into leadership, strategy, and decision-making,” said NNSY Procurement Analyst William Webb. “We’ve learned not only from our interactions with leadership but also from each other, sharing experiences and perspectives that have shaped us into stronger, more effective leaders.”



“Participating in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Executive Development Program was a truly transformational experience that expanded my understanding of the broader naval enterprise and reinforced the strategic importance of NNSY within it,” said NNSY Program Manager William “Vann” Stubbs. “In an organization where many manage, this program is designed to identify, develop, and elevate those who will truly lead. It is a rare, once-in-a-career opportunity with lasting impact.”



“The leaders that we met really took our discussions seriously and allowed free and open conversations and it gave a raw and unedited impression of how genuine leadership can motivate a workforce,” said NNSY Supervisory Engineer Marcel Lane. “As I complete the program, I feel the best way for NNSY to succeed is to empower their people, listen to their needs, and spur their growth.”

