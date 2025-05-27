Expanding horizons in East Africa: CJTF-HOA members train with US Space Force

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa service members participated in the first-ever U.S. Space Force training held at Camp Lemonnier May 27.

The training, hosted by the National Security Space Institute, provided participants with a deeper understanding of space assets and how to incorporate them into their daily roles at CJTF-HOA.

The course featured lessons in the space environment, space domain awareness, space law, space threats, offensive and defensive space operations and other fundamentals crucial to the Space Force, training CJTF-HOA members about the general functions of Space Force assets.

“Space Force Europe and Africa is responsible for presenting space forces to United States Africa Command in support of joint and combined operations,” said Joseph Spegele, National Security Space Institute instructor. “It is critically important that joint warfighters understand space capabilities and are able to integrate them into their everyday joint plans and operations.”

The joint force environment at Camp Lemonnier brings multiple military capabilities together. By gaining knowledge of Space Force assets, participants equip themselves with another tool to leverage in support of the CJTF-HOA mission, which is to conduct operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests.

“The knowledge I’ve gained from this training will allow me to contribute more effectively to mission planning and execution,” said U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Pollock, CJTF-HOA Planning and Information Operations officer in charge. “Ultimately, the training enhances the overall effectiveness of CJTF-HOA’s efforts in the Horn of Africa.”

The Space Force mission is to plan, coordinate, support, and conduct the employment of space operations across the full range of military operations. This mission supports the objectives of two combatant commands: U.S. European Command and AFRICOM.

The Space Force training provided key knowledge vital to force development. The continuation of these training opportunities in future engagements will further strengthen service members’ understanding and enhance the joint force posture in the Horn of Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.02.2025 09:40 Story ID: 499391 Location: DJ Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expanding horizons in East Africa: CJTF-HOA members train with US Space Force, by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.