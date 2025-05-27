U.S. Naval War College Hosts Fourth Annual Cyber Innovation Workshop

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I.— Participants attending the fourth annual Adm. James R. Hogg Cyber and...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I.— Participants attending the fourth annual Adm. James R. Hogg Cyber and Innovation Policy Institute (CIPI) Summer Workshop at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) pose for a photo onboard Naval Station Newport, May 29, 2025. This year’s workshop, titled “CYBERCOM.Next” brought together select academics, practitioners and government officials to examine emerging technology, military innovation and the future of U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM). Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, RI — The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) hosted the fourth annual Adm. James R. Hogg Cyber and Innovation Policy Institute (CIPI) Summer Workshop onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, May 28-30.



This year’s workshop, titled “CYBERCOM.Next” brought together select academics, practitioners and government officials to examine emerging technology, military innovation and the future of U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM).



Ms. Anne Marie Schumann, Department of the Navy Principal Cyber Advisor, delivered the keynote address outlining the Navy’s role in integrating cyberspace capabilities across the Joint Force.



“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, the Department of Defense must remain agile and proactive in outpacing our adversaries in cyberspace,” said Schumann. “Engaging in these critical discussions helps shape our thinking on emerging challenges and develop a path forward for maintaining our strategic advantages.”



Participants examined cyber force generation and use through wargaming, panel discussions and policy debate. Throughout the three-day event, ideas proposed were tested via moves made in an analytical wargame.



Professor Frank L. Smith III, director of CIPI, moderated the event’s discussions on improving how the military generates and employs cyber forces amid growing competition and conflict.



“From training and readiness to command and control, the Navy and the Joint Force need critical analysis and creative solutions to several policy challenges,” said Smith. “This workshop aims to help by bringing together a remarkable group of scholars, practitioners and government officials to advance the state of debate.”



The annual CIPI Summer Workshop facilitates collaboration between students enrolled in the college’s CIPI Gravely advanced research program, faculty and external subject matter experts, to examine opportunities and challenges alike, and produce actional policy proposals for consideration by strategic level decision makers.



Findings yielded during the workshop will be published in a variety of relevant industry publications.



CIPI is the premier hub for cyber strategy and technology policy research, education and outreach at NWC. Its areas of research range from cyber operations and artificial intelligence to autonomous weapons and hybrid fleets.



The institute’s research is interdisciplinary, consisting of military, government, commercial, social, technical, open source, classified, scholarly and policy fields of study, and is focused on three lines of effort: cyber wargaming, cyber security organization and practices, and future warfare innovation.



Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage.