NMCB 1 Marks Successful Completion of Deployment

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 officially concluded its deployment with a completion ceremony at Camp Mitchell aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 12, 2025.

The ceremony marked NMCB1’s successful 6-month deployment executing critical construction and operational support across multiple combatant commands.

During the ceremony, Capt. Jeremy Wheat, Commander, Task Force 68 commodore, commended the battalion for its dedication, resilience, and impact across the region.

“The men and women of NMCB 1 have proven time and again that they are an indispensable force in ensuring maritime security and operational readiness,” said Wheat. “Executing a rearward passage of lines while holding a fighting position and maintaining contact is one of the hardest maneuvers to accomplish.”

During his speech, Wheat highlighted that the battalion did just that, completing critical construction projects while simultaneously transitioning and executing strategic repositioning operations, ensuring that forward-operating forces remained supported and ready.

“NMCB1’s ability to complete construction and transition operations while ensuring sustained support for joint and allied forces underscores their adaptability and mission focus,” said Wheat. “Their efforts have not only strengthened partnerships and enhanced regional stability but have also ensured that U.S. and allied forces remain postured for future operations. Their accomplishments will have a lasting impact on warfighting readiness across the theater.”

Cmdr. James Stewart, NMCB 1 commanding officer, also delivered remarks during the ceremony and reflected on the battalion’s achievements reflecting on the significance of their mission over the past six months.

“Throughout this deployment, we have honored the proud legacy of the Seabees and added our own chapter to our storied history by embodying the spirit of ingenuity, resourcefulness, and fearlessness,” said Stewart. “As we haul down our battalion colors, this signifies the closing of a very long chapter for NMCBs here at Camp Mitchell, but it also begins a new one as we reflect on the challenges we have overcome and the impact of our work.”

Stewart also emphasized the battalion’s readiness for future challenges and the importance of maintaining the momentum built during this deployment.

“As we embark on the challenges that lie ahead, let us do so with confidence in our abilities and a steadfast determination to go wherever our mission may take us,” said Stewart. “I look forward to continuing the momentum that this phenomenal battalion has generated during this successful deployment.”

NMCB 1’s deployment spanned all six geographic combatant commands including Northern Command, Southern Command, Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command, European Command, and Africa Command where the battalion executed missions vital to fleet and joint force readiness.

Among its notable accomplishments, NMCB 1:

-Successfully completed 12 construction projects, including key infrastructure efforts in Morocco, Ghana, and Cyprus.

-Conducted two sustainment exercises to maintain critical operational skills.

-Managed and maintained over 1,100 units of Civil Engineer Support Equipment (CESE) across multiple areas of operation.

-Executed more than 10,400 preventative maintenance actions and 2,100 corrective repairs, valued at nearly $1 million.

-Performed 300 mobile crane lifts in Rota, totaling over 3.2 million pounds.

-Completed a full inventory, retrograde, and staging of Rota’s Non-CESE Table of Allowance (TOA) in preparation for future operational requirements.

NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.02.2025 03:18 Story ID: 499383 Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Marks Successful Completion of Deployment, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.