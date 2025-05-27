Military jury convicts Fort Stewart soldier of rape, sexual abuse of a child

FORT STEWART, Ga. – Army Spc. Blake E. Bedford, 27, was convicted of rape and sexually abusing a child at the conclusion of his court-martial May 27 at the Fort Stewart Courtroom.



Bedford, a land combat electronic missile system repairer assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, was sentenced by the military judge to 30 years in prison, reduction in rank to E-1 and a dishonorable discharge.



The crimes occurred between July 2021 and Nov. 2022 when Bedford was living in Reidsville, Ga. The victim was between the ages of 6 – 8 years old at that time.



In late Jan. 2024, when the victim was no longer residing near Bedford, the victim informed her mother and grandmother of the harm she had endured by him. With this information, the mother confronted Bedford about the abuse.



After their conversation, Bedford informed his first sergeant who immediately involved the Family Advocacy Program and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



While being interviewed by Army CID agents on March 7, 2024, Bedford admitted to raping the victim when the family lived in Reidsville.



“Analyzing the evidence gathered by well-trained and experienced Army CID agents, understanding what happened to the victim, and conveying that evidence to a military panel is critical to any case, especially a case involving a child victim under 12,” said Lt. Col. Amanda Beckham, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“The hard work and dedication put into this case by members of the Fort Stewart Army CID, Special Agent Nathan Ivey and Special Agent Ewen Tesot, the 3rd Infantry Division Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s Legal Office, and the Fort Stewart OSTC was critical in developing and supporting every effort in this case which resulted in a just conviction and appropriate sentence,” she said.



“While no conviction can undo the harm caused by Bedford, his removal from society delivers a measure of justice to the survivor and her family,” said Army CID Southeast Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Ryan O’Connor. “This outcome reinforces our unwavering commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of all children.”



Bedford will serve his prison sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by the Army CID’s Fort Stewart Resident Agency and prosecuted by Beckham, Maj. David Blum, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 3rd Infantry Division, and Capt. Jacqueline Dieguez, Second Circuit, Army OSTC.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymou tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.

