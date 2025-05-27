16th Sustainment Brigade marriage enrichment retreat

ROTHENBURG OB DER TAUBER, Germany (May 09-11, 2025) — Army Chaplain (Capt.) Byeong (Mike) Kim greeted soldiers and families arriving at Hotel Rappen in Rothenburg ob der Tauber for a marriage enrichment retreat.

Kim, assigned to the 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, welcomed attendees and directed them to a buffet dinner. The retreat, offered to soldiers assigned to the Knight's Brigade, included childcare and training sessions aimed at strengthening marriages.

Kim, his wife, Karen Kim, and Chaplain (Capt.) Chang Sop Kum of the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, began the training with an icebreaker. Spouses introduced their families, including names, years together, years of marriage, children, and their service member's duty position and unit. This detail prompted laughter as spouses sought answers from their partners but was intended to initiate a focus on continued and open communication.

Attendees applauded as spouses shared their family introductions, acknowledging the years of commitment present.

"We've been together for 25 years and are now grandparents," said Brandi Perez, wife of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Alexander Perez, the 16th Sustainment Brigade senior ordnance ground maintenance warrant officer. The couple was among several married for over a decade.

The Perez family and others shared personal stories during the training sessions focused on strengthening marital bonds.

Kim noted that while he had held similar Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRTs) events before, this was the first in this location with a significant number of senior leaders in attendance.

"It was noteworthy and unexpected to observe such a high turnout of Senior Army Leaders," Kim said, adding that senior leaders often defer such opportunities to junior soldiers. "The participation of these families indicates a recognized need for this training among leaders."

During training, the chaplains encouraged couples to move to different tables to foster networking and growth. Families also participated in games designed to assess their proclaimed strengths.

Outside of training sessions, families had the opportunity to explore the hotel's historic surroundings.

A surprise slideshow of photos from the weekend was presented by the ministry team, followed by a Mother's Day performance by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams of the 40th Transportation Company, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.

"Although the song was dedicated to my spouse, it was delivered to all wives and mothers on behalf of my fellow fathers and husbands in the room," Williams said. "I felt it would be a nice touch and a great way to close out such a special weekend."

The weekend included lessons and laughter, with some attendees jokingly attributing tears to spring pollen.

"The recent experience was a true blessing and a clear testimony to the importance of the Building Strong and Ready Teams for both Soldiers and their spouses," Mrs. Kim said.

In conclusion regarding the training, Mrs. Kim shared a personal reflection. "I have attended one of the most prestigious schools in the United States and earned my doctoral degree… it means nothing," she said, becoming emotional as she emphasized prioritizing marriage.

As background music played, couples wrote heartfelt love letters to each other, a final task assigned by the chaplains.



CH (CPT) Byeong (Mike) Kim concluded with a philosophy about his marriage with Mrs Kim: "Visualize crossing that finish line side by side—strong, resilient, and victorious. That’s our no failing mission in our marriage. Stay Together. Strong Together. Carry on."

________________________________________

Story by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams, Executive Officer 40th TC, 95th CSSB Unit Public Affairs Representative

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 06.02.2025 07:06 Story ID: 499373 Location: ROTHENBURG OB DER TAUBER, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade marriage enrichment retreat, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.