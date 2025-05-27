UNC, CFC, USFK Commander Travels to Singapore, Participates in Shangri-La Dialogue

Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea (Tri-Command), participated in the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore to engage regional counterparts, reaffirm multilateral coordination, and advance security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.



During the three-day event, Brunson participated in three plenary sessions and conducted nine bilateral and multilateral engagements with defense counterparts from UNC Member States, the NNSC, and UNC partner nations.



IISS Shangri-La Dialogue Plenary Sessions



Brunson engaged in key plenary discussions on the United States’ evolving Indo-Pacific security strategy, managing proliferation risks in the Asia-Pacific, and China’s global security partnerships. During these sessions, he underscored the Tri-Command’s role in maintaining regional stability, highlighting the importance of combined readiness and alliance coordination under CFC and USFK, and reaffirmed the value of multilateral defense cooperation among UNC Member States in addressing evolving security challenges on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.



Engagements with Allies and Partners



Brunson met with defense ministers and senior military leaders from Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Thailand. These discussions centered on the upcoming 75th anniversary of UNC’s founding, recognizing Member States’ invaluable contribution and encouragement of continued participation in UNC training and exercises, and regional threats. He emphasized UNC’s enduring importance as a multilateral framework for maintaining the Armistice and supporting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. Additional topics included the vital role of USFK’s vital role in reinforcing extended deterrence and integrated security cooperation with the Republic of Korea, and an assessment of the current security environment on the Korean Peninsula.



Building on discussions at the Shangri-La Dialogue, UNC, USFK, and CFC will continue strategic coordination with allies and partners, support planning for upcoming combined exercises, and contribute to UNC’s 75th anniversary engagements later in 2025.

