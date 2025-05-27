USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Singapore, Speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during Shangri-La Dialogue panel “Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges,” in Singapore, May 31, 2025. The Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, is a defense summit focused on the Indo-Pacific region where ministers and representatives gather to discuss pressing security challenges and engage in bilateral talks. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE— Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Singapore from May 29 - June 1, 2025, where he met with senior military and government officials to engage with allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges at the Shangri-La Dialogue.



Hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the annual Shangri-La Dialogue is a defense summit focused on the Indo-Pacific region where ministers and defense leaders from across the globe gather to engage in bilateral talks and advance discussion on regional security and other topics.



Paparo spoke on the Shangri-La panel “Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges,” where he emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to innovation, beyond just technology, highlighting the importance of people, ideas, and machines. His central message: speed wins, and whoever executes the OODA Loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) faster will prevail in today's conflicts. True innovation requires more than just technology - it demands people, ideas, and machines working together seamlessly to uphold peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific.

During the Shangri-La Dialogue, Paparo hosted and participated in bilateral and multilateral engagements to underscore commitments, showcase capabilities and increase mutual understanding of regional challenges in order to enhance cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region, confront common threats and protect shared interests.



Paparo met with ministers of defense and senior military leaders from Australia, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, including several functions with the chiefs of defense of 21 countries.



While in Singapore, Paparo visited the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) at Sembawang Naval Installation, where he met with leadership and participated in a promotion and frocking ceremony for 19 Sailors. The ship was in port to participate in International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025, and the visit highlighted the role of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, in supporting deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, alongside regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. The U.S. Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy have a strong partnership, with increased interactions providing opportunities to deepen personal and professional connections.



As one of the U.S.' strongest bilateral partners in Southeast Asia, Singapore plays an indispensable role in regional security, and the two countries continue to expand their enduring relationship based on mutual economic interests, robust security, defense cooperation, and enduring people-to-people ties.