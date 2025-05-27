Truman Strike Group Returns from 8-Month Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group returned to its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia on June 1, following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations.



The strike group, which departed for deployment in September 2024, consisted of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked squadrons.



While sailing across Europe and the Middle East, the strike group conducted a wide range of missions, including exercises with NATO Allies and combat operations in the Red Sea.



“The performance of every Sailor and asset in our strike group has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of HSTCSG. “I am immensely proud of my team. They have repeatedly proven time and again that they are warfighters who stand ready for anything. As we return home, it is truly gratifying to reunite our Sailors with their families and friends who have supported them throughout this journey.”



The strike group operated in the North Sea during NATO’s Neptune Strike 24-2 and supported maritime and air presence operations with ships from Portugal, Norway, and Italy. Italian frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593) also deployed alongside the strike group during operations in Europe.



Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group made port calls to Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Spain, France, Croatia and Greece while deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, promoting peace through strength.



On Feb. 1, while operating in support of U.S. Africa Command from the Red Sea, the strike group supported a large-scale airstrike and delivered 124,000 pounds of ordnance against ISIS-Somalia operatives.



“Throughout this deployment, our aviators showed immense proficiency and professionalism while striking Houthi targets across Yemen and defending the strike group and merchant vessels from threats,” said Capt. Leslie Mintz, commander of CVW-1. “I could not be prouder of the dedication and hard work of all the maintainers, ordnance handlers, administrative, and logistics support for their work keeping our aircraft flying, aviators safe, and ordnance ready to drop around the clock.”



In March, the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group led initial strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen during U.S. Central Command’s Operation Rough Rider. The strike group launched Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and precision airstrikes for more than 50 days, conducting continuous operations to degrade Houthi capabilities and disrupt threats to commercial shipping.



“These warrior Sailors demonstrated superb grit for more than eight months,” said Capt. Chris Hill, commanding officer of USS Harry S. Truman. “Even in the face of significant challenges, they persevered, never giving up when their nation needed them. It’s been an honor to serve alongside such dedicated professionals and to take them home to their families.”



During the deployment, the Harry S. Truman strike group completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours, and the ships sailed over 240,000 nautical miles combined.



The strike group’s mission is to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and maintain a forward presence through sea control and power projection capabilities.



For more information, visit DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN75.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



For more U.S. 2nd Fleet news and photos, visit facebook.com/US2ndFleet, https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/, X - @US2ndFleet, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/commander-u-s-2nd-fleet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2025 Date Posted: 06.01.2025 11:07 Story ID: 499363 Location: VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 120 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Strike Group Returns from 8-Month Deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.