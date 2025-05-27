U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Photo By Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft | U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea present the colors during the MARFORK...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft | U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea present the colors during the MARFORK 30th anniversary and colors and rededication ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, May 29, 2025. MARFORK was activated on June 1, 1995, at Seoul, Republic of Korea to support U.S. Marine Corps operations, strengthen interoperability with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and serve as the U.S. Marine Corps service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commemorated its 30th anniversary with a colors rededication ceremony held ahead of its official anniversary on June 1, 2025.



Established in 1995 in Seoul, Republic of Korea, MARFORK serves as the U.S. Marine Corps service component to United States Forces Korea with the mission of ensuring the readiness of Marine Corps forces on the Korean Peninsula, strengthening interoperability with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and supporting combined and joint exercises.



MARFORK relocated from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Seoul, Republic of Korea in 2018 to U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea where it continues to be steady forward presence and support key exercises to include Korean Marine Exchange Program, Ulchi Freedom Shield and SSang Yong. Since its establishment, MARFORK has evolved to become a strategic and vital component for regional security.



While MARFORK has been around for the past 30 years, the U.S. Marine Corps connection and relationship to Korea stretches back over 70 years to September 1950 at the start of the Korean War where Marines from units like 1st Marine Division, 1st Provisional Marine Brigade and 1st Marine Air Wing fought.



“Our mission remains unchanged," said Maj. Gen. William E. Souza, commander of MARFORK. "What has evolved though, is the depth of our integration, the strength of our partnerships and the remarkable Marines, Sailors and Korean counterparts who have carried this mission forward across for decades."



This anniversary not only celebrates the unit and its accomplishments through the years, but the enduring Alliance it represents. As U.S. and Korean Marines continue to train together, they continue to embody the shared motto, “we go together” or “katchi kapsida.”