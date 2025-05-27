Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea Celebrates 30th Anniversary

    MARFORK 30th Anniversary and Colors Rededication Ceremony

    Photo By Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft | U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea present the colors during the MARFORK...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2025

    Story by Capt. Ana Chiu 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commemorated its 30th anniversary with a colors rededication ceremony held ahead of its official anniversary on June 1, 2025.

    Established in 1995 in Seoul, Republic of Korea, MARFORK serves as the U.S. Marine Corps service component to United States Forces Korea with the mission of ensuring the readiness of Marine Corps forces on the Korean Peninsula, strengthening interoperability with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and supporting combined and joint exercises.

    MARFORK relocated from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Seoul, Republic of Korea in 2018 to U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea where it continues to be steady forward presence and support key exercises to include Korean Marine Exchange Program, Ulchi Freedom Shield and SSang Yong. Since its establishment, MARFORK has evolved to become a strategic and vital component for regional security.

    While MARFORK has been around for the past 30 years, the U.S. Marine Corps connection and relationship to Korea stretches back over 70 years to September 1950 at the start of the Korean War where Marines from units like 1st Marine Division, 1st Provisional Marine Brigade and 1st Marine Air Wing fought.

    “Our mission remains unchanged," said Maj. Gen. William E. Souza, commander of MARFORK. "What has evolved though, is the depth of our integration, the strength of our partnerships and the remarkable Marines, Sailors and Korean counterparts who have carried this mission forward across for decades."

    This anniversary not only celebrates the unit and its accomplishments through the years, but the enduring Alliance it represents. As U.S. and Korean Marines continue to train together, they continue to embody the shared motto, “we go together” or “katchi kapsida.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 22:25
    Story ID: 499360
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea Celebrates 30th Anniversary, by CPT Ana Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MARFORK 30th Anniversary and Colors Rededication Ceremony
    MARFORK 30th Anniversary and Colors Rededication Ceremony
    MARFORK 30th Anniversary and Colors Rededication Ceremony
    MARFORK Anniversary Ceremony
    MARFORK 30th Anniversary and Colors Rededication Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download