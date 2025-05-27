U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joins state response to Allegany County flooding

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District activated its Emergency Operation Center May 29 in support of the state and local response to historic flooding that swept through Western Maryland mid-May, leaving extensive damage and waterway debris.



USACE personnel began conducting debris assessments across the Georges Creek region of Allegany County on May 30 to assist state and local officials reduce the risk of imminent flooding ahead of additional rainfall. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a moderate flood watch will go into effect at 4 p.m. across the county and remain in place throughout the day.



Data collected from these assessments will determine ways to remove flood debris causing waterway blockages and will inform a course of action that prioritizes life, health and safety of impacted communities as well as critical infrastructure.



“Our team is proud to contribute to the ongoing safety and recovery efforts in Allegany County,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. “The information and guidance provided by our state and local partner agencies who served as first responders weeks ago is invaluable as we join this effort and prepare to activate.”



Technical expertise is provided under Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters. Under this authority, USACE can provide both emergency technical and direct assistance, such as equipment and operators to clear debris from impacted waterways that would allow flood water to pass. It also provides for disaster preparedness services and advanced planning measures designed to reduce the amount of damage caused by an impending disaster.



PL 84-99 assistance must be requested by the State and it must be supplemental to State and Local actions including resources and capabilities, as well as National Guard assets. Gov. Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency to strengthen the state’s coordinated response to historic flood damage in Western Maryland on May 15.



Work is expected to begin as early as May 31.



