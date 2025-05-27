JBER Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing participate in exercise Tropic Tundra

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) is conducting Exercise TROPIC TUNDRA from May 27 – June 6 in a remote location in Alaska. TROPIC TUNDRA is a key, home exercise in the 3rd AEW’s preparation for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific.



The U.S. Air Force continually integrates advanced technology and military capabilities to ensure readiness to defend U.S. interests, respond to regional challenges, and achieve mission objectives in complex and dynamic environments.



“The 3rd AEW uses intense training exercises, such as Exercise TROPIC TUNDRA, to test our skills in austere environments under intense conditions. The lessons we learn are crucial and allow us to continually improve our tactics, techniques, and procedures to ensure our team is prepared for any mission they face.” U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, Commander of the 3rd Wing and 3rd AEW.



The 3rd AEW works to practice and improve responding to stressful situations rapidly and effectively to security challenges.

