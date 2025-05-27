Luke AFB hosts Paralympic Training Camp 2025

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The Paralympic Movement first kicked off in the aftermath of World War II, originally aiming to assist war veterans and civilians who sustained injuries during their service. Injuries were diverse, from limb deficiency and impaired muscle power to those who later developed worsening spinal cord injuries and muscular dystrophy.



Challenges like these did not stop Calixtro Garcia, medically retired Army Specialist, who deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Having enlisted shortly after 9/11, Garcia felt a deep calling to join the military and defend his country at a time when it needed him most.



“I’m 100% disabled, diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2019,” Garcia recounted. “I was vaguely informed during my appointments with medical that my sickness was due to the environment in Iraq. Breathing in the toxic fumes we were exposed to out there led to neurological damage down the line for me. My nervous system is killing itself.”



Due to this illness, Garcia’s mental and physical health took a huge hit. No longer able to perform tasks that were once second nature, the disabled veteran pondered what he could do for the rest of his life. Fortunately, his wife was by his side every step of the way, providing much-needed support.



“My wife was there even when I didn’t support myself,” said Garcia. “As time passed, I heard about these camps for disabled veterans. In 2022, I learned that there were camps to help us get out there again and active instead of rotting in bed dwelling, doing nothing.”



Here at Luke AFB, we are proud to host the ninth annual Paralympic training camp, specifically for track and field seated throws. Each year, the Department of Defense selects and supports up to 10 Para track and field wounded veteran athletes to attend training camps like this.



“Sanctioned through the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Paralympic Military Camps are held every year throughout the country to support ill, injured service members, and veterans,” said Joseph Austin, Homeland Defense Division, deputy director for nuclear and homeland operations and the Joint Staff director of special events.



Athletes received three days of instruction from national team coaches. They covered stretching, mobility, throwing drills, chair setup, strapping, technique refinement, and rules education. This intensive training prepared them for the Desert Challenge Games in Tempe, Ariz., a competition hosted by Arizona Disabled Sports.



“I thought sports was over for me,” explained Anthony Pone, a medically retired Army specialist. “When I started playing in the veteran wheelchair game and warrior games, I felt that sense of home being around service members who went through the same thing. It was an amazing feeling having that opportunity to represent the country again, wearing a different uniform this time.”



There is a common thread between Jesus Ontiveros, Anthony Pone, Dennis Bardelli, Christopher Francis, Brian Conwell, Calixtro Garcia, and Cedric Geter. These men, these veterans, participating in the Luke AFB training camp, continue to show immense strength by getting back on the field, active and in good spirits. They prove they are more than capable of representing this country, even through a new uniform.

