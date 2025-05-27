Scales and Rifles: Marine reflects on his Grandfather’s service during CENTAM Guardian 25

GUATEMALA – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johnathan Murphy, a rifleman with Weapons Company 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, lives a dual life. He is a Marine infantryman and a law student. Though both sides are very distinct, Murphy incorporates Marine Corps values into his whole life, as they have been instilled to him from a young age by his family. During his participation in U.S. Southern Command’s Exercise CENTAM Guardian 25 in Guatemala, Murphy reflected on his families’ legacy.

“My grandfather was in 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, (which) fought at Inchon and at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir,” said Murphy. “My father is currently a criminal defense attorney, with his own law firm.”

Murphy shared a deep bond with his grandfather, Sgt. Richard Murphy, throughout his childhood. He would often spend summers with his grandfather, going anywhere he went while trying to learn what he could from him.

Though Richard would mostly remain quiet about his stories from Korea, he would occasionally let a story slip to his grandson.

“One of the only stories I heard was that during Korea, he received a battlefield promotion to sergeant, and was recognized for his valor and bravery in battle,” said Murphy.

This story, combined with his grandfather’s character, would inspire Murphy to join the Marine Corps as an infantry rifleman. Tragically, Murphy’s grandfather passed away when he was seven years old.

“I wholeheartedly chose the MOS of 0311 to continue furthering the legacy that my family built in the Marine Corps,” said Murphy.

Continuing the path of honor, defending the innocent and aiding his community, Murphy’s father, Sean Murphy, pursued becoming a defense attorney.

“My father always had a passion for the pursuit of justice and aiding the community,” said Murphy. “He had an opportunity to pursue higher education and never looked back.”

Murphy notes his father, very much like his grandfather, is respected by his community, with members of his community always being nice to him.

“I am extremely fortunate to call him my father,” said Murphy. “He is extremely strong willed and objective focused.”

When the time came for Murphy to decide what to do for his career, Murphy took upon the example his role models gave him and decided to enlist in the Marine Corps Reserve while going to school to become an attorney.

“I already received my bachelor’s and I’m looking to receive my Juris Doctor (degree) in two years,” said Murphy, “I just completed my first year and I love it.”

Murphy’s enlistment came as no surprise to his family either, and it was no second thought.

“Joining was always part of the plan,” commented Murphy. “If I could tell my father and my grandfather anything, thank you for your service to this country, to the state to the community and to the church your whole lives. Thank you for being my father and grandfather. I look up to you every day in hopes of fulfilling the shoes left before me.”

Murphy recently finished being a part of exercise CENTAM Guardian 25, an exercise in which he was one of the instructors for the Guatemalan Paracaidistas, a role in which he practiced leadership and patience, skills needed both in his military life and his civilian life. CENTAM Guardian fosters collaboration and interoperability by enabling participating nations to share and build on their collective knowledge and experiences.

Murphy is on the path to graduate law school in 2027, receive his Juris Doctorate before taking the bar exam.

