Fellows complete Arctic program as TSC reinforces focus on restoring deterrence in the North

U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Caliva receives a certificate of completion from Randy "Church" Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, at the center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 15, 2025. Caliva participated in the TSC's Arctic Fellowship Program, an initiative designed to develop Arctic-literate leaders, strengthen defense awareness, and support the Department of Defense's strategic priority of restoring deterrence in the North. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies recognized two uniformed service members on May 15 for completing the center’s Arctic Fellowship Program—an initiative designed to grow Arctic-literate leaders, strengthen national and homeland defense awareness, and advance the Department of Defense’s strategic priority of restoring deterrence in the North.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Caliva and U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Jones completed the intensive program and now return to operational roles equipped with critical Arctic expertise and a mission-ready perspective on strategic competition, regional access, and domain-specific readiness. Their completion marks a continued investment in cultivating leadership capable of navigating the security challenges of the Arctic.



“The military doesn’t have a lot of Arctic experts,” said Caliva. “Taking this knowledge back to our services and to the joint force is going to be indispensable for growing our awareness and capabilities in the region.”



Training for a theater that can’t be ignored



The Arctic remains one of the most operationally complex regions in the world—defined by its vast distances, limited infrastructure, evolving access routes, and increasing attention from near-peer competitors. Both Fellows began the program aware of the region’s importance but finished with a grounded, firsthand understanding of its strategic realities.



“Until you actually spend time in the region, it’s hard to appreciate the diversity and the different realities of Arctic life and operations,” said Jones. “It completely changed how I think about the Arctic as a domain.”



Their experience included academic coursework through the University of Alaska and participation in field engagements and international security forums. Topics ranged from Arctic geopolitics and security frameworks to maritime law, air domain challenges, and operational environment change—all reinforcing the realities that shape U.S. planning and presence in the region.



Caliva will now serve as deputy chief of the 11th Air Force commander’s action group, where Arctic posture and deterrence strategy are front and center. Jones will report as operations officer aboard the USCGC Polar Star, the nation's only heavy icebreaker, supporting polar mission execution. Both assignments will benefit immediately from the Arctic insight developed through the Fellowship.



“The program helped me think through how the Air Force can adapt its operations,” said Caliva. “The Arctic is such a uniquely challenging environment—you can’t just take concepts that work in the Pacific or the Middle East and expect them to succeed here.”



Enhancing readiness through Arctic literacy



Both Fellows emphasized how the Fellowship strengthened their understanding of the operational demands unique to the Arctic—and how those lessons apply directly to their services’ evolving missions.



“We can't do it alone,” said Jones. “We don’t have all the ships, aircraft, or people who truly understand this region. It has to be a team effort—with Alaska-based communities, international partners, and across the U.S. military.”



From strategic airpower to maritime domain awareness, they noted that Arctic operations can’t be approached with general-purpose assumptions. The region’s challenges—distance, weather, mobility constraints, contested access—require tailored capability, proactive presence, and trusted relationships.



The Fellowship supports these needs by building cross-domain and cross-service literacy. As the Fellows return to operational commands they are prepared not only to operate in the region, but also to educate others, raise Arctic awareness within the joint force, and help shape strategy that aligns with national defense priorities.



“A big takeaway for me,” Caliva said, “is understanding how much this region matters across the full spectrum of military operations. It’s not just about physical challenges—it’s about geopolitical complexity and strategic timing.”



Restoring deterrence in the North



As the DoD places greater emphasis on the Arctic, the theme of Restoring Deterrence in the North has taken on new urgency. Russia’s military buildup along the Northern Sea Route and China’s expanding polar interests have made it clear that the Arctic is a growing domain of strategic importance.



“Deterrence in the Arctic means more than showing up with force,” said Jones. “It means being present, understanding the terrain, and having relationships that let you prevent escalation before it starts.”



Both Fellows reflected on how deterrence in this region is multi-layered. It involves visible presence, credible capability, and meaningful coordination with Allies and partners. It also means establishing the kind of domain awareness and logistical depth required to prevent miscalculation in a harsh and complex environment.



“We have to be able to operate well enough in the Arctic to repel any military aggression,” said Caliva. “That’s what conventional deterrence in this region looks like—capable forces, tailored strategies, and clarity of purpose.”



Peace through strength in practice



Caliva and Jones both pointed to the concept of peace through strength as a guiding principle in the Arctic. That strength, they noted, is not measured only in platforms or posture—it’s demonstrated through readiness, resilience, and credibility.



“You don’t want to have to use force—you want your strength to prevent the need for it,” said Jones. “That’s why presence and capability matter. It’s about making sure others think twice.”



Caliva added that in such an austere region, the ability to act decisively is a deterrent in itself. “You need the tools, the partnerships, and the understanding to project strength that prevents missteps,” he said. “Peace in the Arctic depends on that layered approach.”



A program worth recommending



As they conclude their time as Arctic Fellows, both service members strongly recommended the program to others in uniform. They praised its academic rigor, strategic value, and real-world applicability to current and emerging mission sets.



“It’s a fantastic opportunity,” said Jones. “You get support from the center, from the university, and from a community of people committed to shaping the future of Arctic security.”



Caliva agreed. “This program is only getting stronger. I’m excited for the next group of Fellows because the foundation is in place—and the impact will continue to grow.”



Capt. Grant Thomas, U.S. Coast Guard Liaison to the TSC and Arctic Fellows coordinator, noted the program’s growing role in supporting national defense objectives.



“This program continues to evolve to meet the needs of participating services,” Thomas said. “It’s building leaders who are not only Arctic-literate, but ready to advise, plan, and act in alignment with the nation’s most urgent security priorities in the region.”



As the U.S. sharpens its Arctic posture, the TSC Arctic Fellowship Program remains a critical platform for shaping leaders who understand the Arctic not just as a location—but as a critical domain.