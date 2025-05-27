MacDill civic leaders tour joint force partners

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Foster | Leadership and aircrew members assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Foster | Leadership and aircrew members assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo alongside civic leaders from the Tampa Bay metropolitan area at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2025. The two-day-long tour brought 15 civic leaders to Hurlburt Field, Florida, and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to better understand the role of inter-wing interoperability in accomplishing Department of Defense initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Why does the Air Force matter? How does it carry out missions across the globe? And who are the people making it happen? To explore these questions, the 6th Air Refueling Wing brought 15 civic leaders from the Tampa Bay area aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker for an inside look at Air Force operations in action.



To understand the “why” behind the mission, the group traveled to Hurlburt Field, Florida—home to some of the most specialized capabilities in the U.S. Air Force.



Hurlburt Field serves as the headquarters for Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and the 1st Special Operations Wing (1st SOW). It represents a hub for innovation, joint integration and global mission execution.



During their visit, civic leaders toured a 1st SOW AC-130J Ghostrider gunship, engaged with senior leaders including Lt. Gen. Michael Conley and Brig. Gen. Leslie Hadley and observed training programs that prepare Airmen for high-risk missions.



“The Air Force’s special operations mission has to—and will—happen at a time and place of our choosing,” said Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st SOW commander. “The linchpin of our success lies in the strength of our industry and joint mission partners. Our air refueling counterparts are critical enablers, providing special operations forces the ability to reach anywhere, any place, at any time.”



After gaining perspective on strategic purpose, the group shifted focus to the “how”—specifically, how the Air Force supports global operations with speed and agility.



The KC-135 Stratotanker extends the reach of airborne missions by refueling aircraft mid-flight, while the C-17 Globemaster III delivers personnel, cargo and medical teams into contested or austere environments. Together, these aircraft highlight the role of Air Mobility Command in enabling rapid global mobility—something the civic leaders saw in action during their tour.



“MacDill and Charleston are very similar in a lot of ways,” said Ray Forcier, 628th Air Base Wing executive director. “First and foremost is the goal of our aircraft; the KC-135 and C-17 are two critical components that work in tandem with one another to execute AMC’s mission.



“The other way we’re similar is through the backing of our communities,” Forcier continued. “Our honorary commanders and civic leaders are some of the most supportive in the nation. We’re incredibly privileged to have key representatives from Tampa here to collaborate on how each community can better support their service members.”



To understand who is behind these missions, the civic leaders didn’t have to look far. At every stop, Airmen were in action—each carrying out their part of the mission. From the boom operator demonstrating in-flight refueling to the logistics readiness specialist coordinating ground movement, every Airman played a role in showcasing the professionalism, precision and teamwork that power the Air Force’s global operations.



“It was an honor to show our community what we do every day,” said Staff Sgt. Owen Derksen, 91st Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator. “They didn’t just see the aircraft—they saw the Airmen behind the mission and the impact we make around the world.”