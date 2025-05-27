Gaylor Dining Facility renovation brings upgraded experience to Joint Base Charleston

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Gaylor Dining Facility at Joint Base Charleston recently underwent a renovation aimed at improving kitchen operations, updating essential equipment and enhancing the overall dining experience for Airmen, May 12-23, 2025.



The updates are part of a routine five-year equipment refresh cycle, designed to ensure that food service operations keep pace with high-demand, around-the-clock use.



“We recently received a new dishwashing machine, four convection ovens, two deep fryers, a blast chiller, and several other upgraded appliances,” said Shane Slack, Gaylor Dining Facility general manager. “The dishwasher, in particular, is a game changer because it allows us to use reusable trays and plates for our customers, which significantly reduces both waste and long-term costs.”



The DFAC operates 24 hours a day to meet the needs of service members working across multiple shifts. Over time, the constant usage takes a toll on food service equipment, making regular updates critical to maintaining efficiency and safety in the kitchen.



While the upgrades behind the scenes improve efficiency, the most visible transformation for many Airmen is visible right on the tray.



“The biggest change from a customer’s perspective is that we’re now serving meals on real dishware,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lisseth Silva, Gaylor Dining Facility manager. “Previously, everything was served in disposable to-go containers.”



Silva believes this modification also improves the morale and comfort of the dining experience.



“Being served on a plate just feels more welcoming,” Silva said. “It adds a sense of comfort and normalcy to the dining experience.”



These renovations reflect the Air Force’s broader commitment to investing in quality-of-life improvements across installations. At Joint Base Charleston, that means delivering nutritious meals in an efficient, sustainable and welcoming environment.



With the Gaylor Dining Facility now fully operational post-renovation, the 628th Force Support Squadron continues its mission of fueling the force.

