Army Reserve’s northeast commander leads Brooklyn in honoring fallen heroes

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, led the 158th Annual Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade May 26 honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.



“It is a day for us to honor the military men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation during peacetime and war,” said Belanger, who served as the parade’s grand marshal. “From the Revolutionary War to present-day missions, our service members have consistently demonstrated their resolve to defend our freedom at home and abroad.”



Memorial Day carries a meaningful purpose in serving as a reminder that it is time to reflect on the lives lost in service to the nation and show reverence for their sacrifice.



“Since I began my service over 34 years ago, I have lost one too many Soldiers while serving in five different commands,” said Belanger, who was joined in the parade by her senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson. “I share deeply in the suffering of all those who ever lost a loved one in the service, because the military is truly our second family.”



Brooklyn’s parade was held in Bay Ridge, stretching for about one mile with several marching contingents and many bands including Fleet Week Sailors and Marines who participated in the parade and ceremonies.



Following the parade, a memorial service took place in John Paul Jones Park, which included the playing of bag pipes, the raising of the nation’s Flag, a wreath laying by veteran service organizations, a 21-gun salute fired with Howitzer cannons by the Veterans Corps, and the playing of Taps.



Raymond Albue, executive director of the United Military Veterans of Kings County (Brooklyn), served as master of ceremonies for the memorial event. Brooklyn would be the fourth-most populous city in America after New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago if it were not a borough of New York City.



Belanger explained to the patriotic crowd that this year carries a momentous occasion for the Army, which is the largest of the armed services with more than 1.2 million people serving across the globe.



“This year marks the 250th anniversary of our Army,” Belanger said. “During the past two-and-a-half centuries, millions of people raised their right hand and took an oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.



“As we think about those who fought and died for our country, we remember the Continental Army’s battle cry of ‘This we’ll defend’ which is also our theme for the anniversary of our Army’s founding,” she continued.



Brooklyn’s Memorial Day Parade was founded in 1867, when Brooklyn was an independent city and the third largest in the nation. It was originally organized by Brooklyn veterans from the Grand Army of the Republic. It is considered to be the oldest, continuously run Memorial Day parade in a large city in the nation.



“In proclaiming the first Decoration Day in 1868, Gen. John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, wrote that we should not only remember those who died in defense of their country, but also to renew our pledge to aid and assist the widows, the widowers and the orphans throughout our communities,” Belanger explained. “In doing so, I would also like to recognize our Gold Star Families who may be with us today.”



The borough-wide parade is sponsored by the United Military Veterans of Kings County. Throughout the year, the UMVKC promotes the significant impact and contributions all veterans have made throughout the nation’s history as its mission also includes highlighting the Veteran Suicide epidemic. The organization uses the phrase, “One is too many” as it’s been reported an average of 17-22 Veterans commit suicide each day. The UMVKC promotes all the programs available for those in need to obtain help.



“We would not be successful without the support of our nation and its citizens,” Belanger said. “Thank you for everything you have done for our service members and our military over the years, and I ask that you continue to support our mission in the future as you have done so effectively in the past.



“Let us remain forever grateful to our veterans from the past because freedom is not free,” said Belanger.

