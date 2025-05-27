Reflections from Arctic Multidomain Legal Course 25-02

Courtesy Photo | Western Arctic Ocean (Aug.1 )--The Russian icebreaker Yamal, Canadian icebreaker Louis...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Western Arctic Ocean (Aug.1 )--The Russian icebreaker Yamal, Canadian icebreaker Louis S. St. Laurent and the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Sea rendezvous near the North Pole. USCG photo by LCDR Steve Wheeler see less | View Image Page

As competition increases across the Arctic, legal clarity is proving just as vital as operational might. That was the driving focus behind the Arctic Multidomain Legal Course, hosted virtually by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies from May 6 to 8.



More than 50 participants and lecturers from across North America joined the three-day course, which unpacked the legal principles, frameworks, and instruments shaping security operations across the Arctic’s multidomain environment. Led by the TSC School for Arctic Security Studies, the course attracted professionals from military, government and academic sectors.



“Allies and partners are working together to enhance deterrence, modernize strategies, and synchronize efforts across the circumpolar Arctic and adjacent regions,” said Matthew Bell, Dean of the School for Arctic Security Studies, in his welcome remarks.



This knowledge not only supports the Department of Defense in advancing operational readiness, but also helps operators deter aggression, dissuade adversaries and, if necessary, defend the Arctic region.



Participants explored legal issues tied to operational challenges in the Arctic. Topics ranged from freedom of navigation and coastal states’ rights to security challenges involving Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZs), emerging space law, and lawfare tactics employed by strategic competitors such as China and Russia.



The course emphasized real-world applicability, culminating in a capstone simulation that tasked participants with presenting legal arguments during a mock United Nations Security Council session. The scenario focused on a fictional crisis involving China, Russia, Indigenous Peoples, and the United States in the Bering Sea.



Participants described the course as both timely and impactful. One attendee shared, “Seeing the application in the exercise was most interesting and helped me as a non-lawyer begin to operationalize the material presented today.”



Designed to advance readiness and resilience, AMLC ensures that Arctic operators understand the legal boundaries and opportunities that shape mission success in the region. As Dr. Kathryn Friedman, the course director, explained, “The course is an important component of DoD’s interim strategy. It contributes to broader deterrence efforts through shared understanding and strengthened networks among U.S. and partner-nation professionals operating in the Arctic.”



The next Arctic Multidomain Legal Course is scheduled for Nov. 4–6, 2025.