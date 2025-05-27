First-Term Soldiers Take Flight, Meet Leaders During PRNG Annual Training

CAMP SANTIAGO, Puerto Rico — Twenty-four first-term Soldiers with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard’s 101st Troop Command were officially welcomed Friday during a First Termers Lunch at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center as part of Annual Training 2025.



Before lunch, the new Soldiers traveled in style—flying aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Puerto Rico Army National Guard’s Army Aviation units. The flight added excitement and a memorable start to the day for the first-termers, most of whom were experiencing their first Annual Training.



The event brought together new members of the command with senior leaders for an afternoon of mentorship, shared experiences, and team-building. In a relaxed, informal setting, the Soldiers had the chance to speak directly with their leadership while enjoying a meal together.



Brig. Gen. Paul Dahlen, Assistant Adjutant General of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, addressed the group and praised them for stepping up to serve.



“You’ve chosen a path of purpose and service, and that matters,” Dahlen said. “We want you to know from the start that you’re seen, you’re appreciated, and we’re committed to helping you succeed.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Reinaldo Soto, the Puerto Rico National Guard’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader, also spoke, encouraging the new Soldiers to stay motivated and stay connected.



“Your journey is just beginning, and it won’t always be easy,” Soto said. “But you’re not alone. You’ve got a team and a support system behind you.”



Col. Omayra Ramírez, commander of the 101st Troop Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eliezer Oliveras, the command’s senior enlisted leader, joined other leaders in sitting side-by-side with the first-term Soldiers during lunch, engaging in open conversations about their early experiences in uniform.



“Today was about building trust and showing our new Soldiers that we are approachable and invested in their development,” Ramírez said.



Pfc. Isamari Sánchez said the event made her feel valued and more confident in her military journey.



“It meant a lot to hear directly from the leaders,” Sánchez said. “It shows they really care about us, and that motivates me to keep pushing forward and do my best.”



In addition to the mentorship and conversation, the Recruiting and Retention Battalion provided each participant with a bag of “goodies,” including Puerto Rico National Guard-branded items to commemorate the occasion.



Annual Training 2025 continues at Camp Santiago through the beginning of June, with a focus on mission readiness, field operations, and professional development across the command.

