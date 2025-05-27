Aviation, sustainment teams conduct night missions at Fort Eisenhower

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Helicopters from Hunter Army Airfield – Fort Stewart flew into Fort Eisenhower for aviation and sustainment missions during Operation Brawler Phoenix, a multi-day training exercise held May 18–21.

The exercise involved aviation crews and support teams from the 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, sharpening key warfighting skills in unfamiliar terrain.

“Our commander specifically wanted to get our pilots out of familiar territory,” said Capt. Nathan Batta, assistant operations officer with 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment. “Fort Eisenhower is about an hour of flight time from Fort Stewart, which required aviation crews and sustainment teams to plan and operate closer to how we would in a real-world mission.”

The battalion-led training focused on air assault, forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations, expeditionary deployment, external load handling, and downed aircraft recovery —all integrated, scenario-based tasks designed to replicate real-world conditions. Conducting missions at night aligns with Army doctrine, enhancing operational realism and providing a tactical advantage.

Nineteen helicopters cycled through Fort Eisenhower’s airspace: 13 UH-60M Black Hawks, two AH-64 Apaches, two CH-47 Chinooks, and two HH-60M medevac aircraft. Crews transported Soldiers from Fort Stewart’s 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, and 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, inserting them into training areas for dismounted maneuvers and urban operations.

Central to sustainment efforts was Distribution Platoon, a 20-Soldier team within Echo Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, responsible for fueling operations. The platoon, supported by a maintenance team, established a static, four-point FARP at Training Area 23 (Preston Range).

Additionally, the platoon trained on a new mobile refueling method for Chinooks, driving M978 HEMTT fuel trucks directly to the aircraft for hot refueling, enabling rapid fueling and reduced downtime.

“This technique isn’t in a standard manual yet,” said 1st Lt. Luke Chubb, Distribution Platoon leader. “But it reflects real combat conditions — refueling quickly, limiting downtime, and maintaining mobility.”

After refueling at Training Area 23, aircraft inserted Soldiers into Training Area 29. Troops then tactically maneuvered into Training Area 24 to conduct urban operations, completing an air-to-ground sequence that tested coordination, mobility, and execution across multiple areas.

Planning for the exercise started about three months earlier with Fort Eisenhower’s Range Control.

“They submitted their request about 90 days out,” said Jeffery Everett, range officer with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. “We ensured the operation could be executed safely and effectively.”

Everett said he was impressed with how the units used three separate training areas, adapting quickly and executing their missions with precision.

“They weren’t just landing and refueling,” Everett said. “They flew in, inserted troops, and conducted full nighttime missions in terrain they don’t regularly train in. That’s exactly the realistic training we aim to support.”

From a safety standpoint, Everett called the exercise successful.

“With nighttime aviation operations, there's always risk,” Everett said. “They followed procedures, no one was injured, and everything went according to plan. That’s a win.”

As the Army emphasizes multi-domain operations and rapid sustainment, exercises like Operation Brawler Phoenix do more than provide flight hours — they build coordination, execution, and endurance.

“This training sharpens aviation, sustainment, and coordination,” Batta said. “It provides repetitions that directly enhance our mission readiness.”

Everett said he looks forward to supporting similar exercises.

“We’d welcome them back anytime,” Everett said. “This training strengthens readiness and shows Fort Eisenhower’s capability to support advanced aviation training and operations.”

