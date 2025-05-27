Fort Buchanan demonstrates its energy resilience during the Black Start Exercise

Photo By David Hernandez | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers arrived in Puerto Rico May 7 to assess the...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers arrived in Puerto Rico May 7 to assess the installation's energy resilience as part of a Black Start exercise. This initiative, mandated by Congress, requires all Department of Defense installations to test their capability to operate without power during emergencies. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO - Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers arrived in Puerto Rico May 7 to assess the installation's energy resilience as part of a Black Start exercise. This initiative, mandated by Congress, requires all Department of Defense installations to test their capability to operate without power during emergencies.



Yesenia Pagán, Drug Testing Coordinator of the Army Reserve 1st Mission Command Group, emphasized the importance of the exercise in confirming her facility's ability to maintain operations and ensure mission continuity despite a power outage.



"I received notification about the exercise via both a phone call and a text message. I didn't even notice that the electricity had gone out. Thanks to the generator in the building, we have electricity and internet connectivity to continue our mission without disruption," said Pagán.



The exercise lasted for eight hours, during which various directorates and tenants gathered at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Personnel from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS) managed the response and facilitated communication among tenants.



The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) monitored infrastructure readiness, while the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) refueled the generators on the installation.



Ricardo Vázquez, a technician at LRC with 20 years of experience, focused on electric generator refueling operations during the exercise.



"We continually verified that the generators had sufficient diesel to operate. Some buildings have generators that can provide electricity for 8 to 12 hours, while the installation also has generators capable of running for up to 24 hours," said Vázquez.



During the Black Start exercise, critical facilities at Fort Buchanan continued to function, including the Welcome Center, Army Air Force Exchange Service, Commissary, and the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic.



For Sgt. Luis A. Banch, supply sergeant of the 402nd Civil Affairs Delta Company, who was conducting maintenance on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, the exercise was seamless.



"A power outage will not impact our mission; we are well-prepared to utilize both digital and traditional methods. Our facilities and vehicles will operate smoothly, allowing us to perform our duties without disruption," Banch stated.



Visitors to the installation also reported no issues with services.



"Everything works perfectly here at the commissary; they continued to have electricity. I didn't even know there was an exercise taking place; everything seemed normal at the base," said Luis Rivera Rodriguez, a veteran who visits the installation twice a month for groceries.



Otnio Vargas, a U.S. Army retiree, reflected on the installation's preparedness for emergencies like the Black Start Exercise. "



I entered Fort Buchanan through the SPC Francés Vega Gate and noticed that the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic had its generator running. I assumed it was a test for that specific generator. Afterwards, I visited the Welcome Center, where everything was operating smoothly," Vargas said.



Fort Buchanan's ability to maintain regular operations during the Black Start exercise is a testament to the high level of readiness at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty members, Reserve forces, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation's mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.