The Steadfast Line hosts media day

The Steadfast Line hosted a media day event, welcoming community members, traditional media representatives, and social media influencers for a rare, in-depth look at the capabilities of Air Force Special Operations Command, here, May 28, 2025. The event was designed to enhance public understanding of the commands’ specialized mission and honor 35 years of executing operations, while highlighting the 27th Special Operations Wing’s readiness, lethality, and adaptability.



The day began with a comprehensive mission briefing, offering guests an overview of the 27th SOW’s diverse mission sets. This included insights into the wing’s precision strike; specialized mobility; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and air-to-ground integration capabilities. Attendees then boarded an MC-130 aircraft and were flown to Melrose Air Force Range, where they witnessed live, real-time demonstrations of special operations techniques.



At Melrose, Air Commandos conducted a static line parachute jump, showcasing special tactics teams’ ability to establish and secure an airfield. This capability is critical to enabling access for follow-on forces in deployed environments, underscoring the strategic value of AFSOC’s ability to project power into austere locations.



Following the jump, guests observed a call for fire demonstration conducted by an AC-130 gunship. This portion of the event illustrated the Wing’s expertise in close air support and air interdiction, both of which are key components in supporting ground forces and neutralizing high-value targets.



The tour concluded with a CV-22 tiltrotor air-to-air refueling with an MC-130, highlighting the complexity and coordination required in real-world special operations missions. This capability is vital for successful operations taking place over long distances and in dynamic environments, reinforcing the wing’s readiness to operate globally on short notice.



“Cannon’s remote location may take us out of the public eye, but that doesn’t diminish the caliber of work being done here,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th SOW commander. “We wanted to give the public an authentic glimpse into who we are and what we do. Our Air Commandos are some of the most capable warriors in the world, and we are proud to show media and community members how we operate in the most demanding environments, adapting, and consistently delivering results.”



Throughout the day, guests engaged directly with 27th SOW leadership and Airmen, gaining first-hand perspectives on their training, mission, and commitment to service. The Steadfast Line was honored to host media representatives and share how Air Commandos remain lethal, ready forces, prepared to meet emerging threats and answer the Nation’s call, any place, any time, anywhere.

