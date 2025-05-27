Photo Story: CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter and crew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter and crew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, supports an event May 15, 2025, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad competition. Dozens of Soldiers participated in this competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operated a CH-47 Chinook during the helocast event May 15 for the 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad competition at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



According to an Army Reserve article by Capt. Elizabeth Polk at https://www.usar.army.mil/News/News-Display/Article/4190517/200th-mp-command-named-best-squad-at-army-reserve-competition, the Army Reserve Best Squad competition for 2025 included 75 warriors divided into 15 squads to endure six grueling, challenge-filled days” of competition.



The helocast event was on the sixth day of competition.



Crews and Chinooks from the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment have completed training support like this many times in the past at Fort McCoy. That has included past years’ Best Squad competitions as well as slingload training with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught by instructors at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy.



For the May 15 event at Big Sandy Lake, the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment crew and Chinook did make many passes over the lake for the competitors to complete their jump. Weather for the event proved to be excellent as well, providing a safe operating environment for everyone involved.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



