Omaha District honored for 34 years of safety

Photo By Lisa Crawford | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District representatives (from left) Jeremy Szynskie, Jeremy Ayala, Todd Tobias and Nate Tillquist pose for a photo with the Omaha District's award, May 14, 2025, at the National Safety Council, Nebraska Chapter safety awards celebration in LaVista, Nebraska. During the event, the National Safety Council recognized USACE Omaha District as one of Nebraska's Safest Companies for 2025 – the organization's 34th consecutive year receiving this award. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford)

OMAHA, Neb. – Representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, attended a celebration of safety program, May 14, 2025, in LaVista, Nebraska, hosted by the National Safety Council, Nebraska Chapter.



During the safety celebration, the National Safety Council recognized USACE Omaha District as one of Nebraska’s Safest Companies for 2025 – the organization’s 34th consecutive year receiving this award.



While discussing safety together after the event, Todd Tobias, Omaha District quality assurance lead, said safety to him means everyone goes home the same way they came, and the others all agreed.



“That’s the message we try to give out to the teams all the time, or the contractors we are working with, making sure we’re going home at the end of the day,” said Jeremy Ayala, USACE Fort Crook Area Office collateral duty safety officer.



“It starts at the top,” Ayala added. “Getting the training out there, making sure everybody is on the same page, and understands what it means to everybody and how things need to work.”



Nate Tillquist, Omaha District safety specialist, said the award is a testament to how every employee throughout the district keeps safety at the forefront of everything they do.



“I may work in the safety office, but this is an Omaha District safety award, therefore it’s because of them,” he said, pointing to the other Omaha District employees with him at the event.



“Safety is always thought about; talked about, especially with the Corps of Engineers,” Tillquist said. “It’s one of the first things everyone thinks about as it’s a big part of our culture. We want everyone to enjoy their jobs and feel comfortable with what they’re doing, feel comfortable to come to work and then go home safely. And to also have the ability to feel they can speak freely: if they see something, say something.”



Tillquist said the size of the Omaha District and the variety of missions taking place across 10 different states and beyond has its challenges, but that’s why safety training and accountability is so important.



“It’s having constant communication with people and making sure they understand how to do their jobs safely, then having follow-ups and accountability, like making sure people arrive safe or that they have the training needed to know how to do things properly,” he added.



The Omaha District attendees joined more than 700 people at the safety celebration event, where more than 130 awards were announced. The event included hall of fame inductions and an update on the state of safety across the state of Nebraska with a focus on some of the biggest challenges in safety expected over the next 5-10 years.



Attendees were also treated to keynote speaker Sam Glenn’s motivational performance through storytelling and art, where he encouraged safety professionals to “complain less, compliment more; lighten up; and connect to what inspires you.”



“This recognition is a result of the proactive safety and occupational health culture across the entire district,” said Jeffrey Skrivanek, chief, Safety and Occupational Health Office. “The Omaha District will continue the journey as a team to ensure safe working environments across the mission sets and people – USACE employees, contractors and visitors. We are grateful for everyone’s commitment to safety and for looking out for each other.”