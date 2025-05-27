LINTHICUM, Md. - The Security Training, Education and Professionalization Portal (STEPP) and the Security Awareness Hub (SAH) will be updating the URLs for all training resources around the end of June.



This update is part of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's ongoing effort to enhance the security and functionality of these training platforms' online resources.



What does this mean?



* This advance notice allows you to prepare for the change. The DCSA Security Training Directorate will provide a follow-up notification once the update occurs.



* Stay tuned for the official announcement with the effective dates and the new URLs.



* Once the URLs are changed, ensure to update bookmarks and links to references or training materials.



The STEPP platform consists of NBIS education webinars, micro-learnings, job aides, knowledge articles and video products covering shared services, workflows and configurations as well as materials supporting federal and industry onboarding, scaling and operationalization of the National Background Investigation Services.



The Security Awareness Hub provides frequently assigned courses, including mandatory annual training, to DOD and other U.S. government and defense industry personnel who do not require transcripts to fulfill training requirements for their specialty.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2025 Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:47 Story ID: 499306 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DCSA to Update Security Training URLs, by Cashmere He, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.