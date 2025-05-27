Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCSA to Update Security Training URLs

    DCSA Official Press Release

    Photo By Christopher Gillis | DCSA Official Press Release read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Story by Cashmere He 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    LINTHICUM, Md. - The Security Training, Education and Professionalization Portal (STEPP) and the Security Awareness Hub (SAH) will be updating the URLs for all training resources around the end of June.

    This update is part of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's ongoing effort to enhance the security and functionality of these training platforms' online resources.

    What does this mean?

    * This advance notice allows you to prepare for the change. The DCSA Security Training Directorate will provide a follow-up notification once the update occurs.

    * Stay tuned for the official announcement with the effective dates and the new URLs.

    * Once the URLs are changed, ensure to update bookmarks and links to references or training materials.

    The STEPP platform consists of NBIS education webinars, micro-learnings, job aides, knowledge articles and video products covering shared services, workflows and configurations as well as materials supporting federal and industry onboarding, scaling and operationalization of the National Background Investigation Services.

    The Security Awareness Hub provides frequently assigned courses, including mandatory annual training, to DOD and other U.S. government and defense industry personnel who do not require transcripts to fulfill training requirements for their specialty.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:47
    Story ID: 499306
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCSA to Update Security Training URLs, by Cashmere He, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DCSA Official Press Release

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security training
    security awareness
    security education
    DCSA
    CDSE
    security professionalization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download