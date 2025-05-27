JTF-Bravo conducts first-ever women’s health focused MEDRETE

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras --

Joint Task Force-Bravo partnered with a local Comayagua hospital to hold its first-ever women’s health focused medical mission at Jose Maria Ochoa Center, Comayagua, Honduras, May 29.



“A commitment to women’s health and their children is a commitment to a community’s future,” said Dr. (Maj.) Lindsay Grubish, Joint Task Force-Bravo emergency medicine physician, “Healthy families are important because they lead to healthy adults and a thriving community. That starts with taking care of women’s medical needs.”



During the medical mission, approximately 30 women of varying ages received in-depth examinations, focusing on women’s overall health. Medical teams covered female hygiene best practices, information for healthy pregnancies, administering immunizations and supplying multivitamins.



“We have a great relationship with the JTF-Bravo commander, Col. Daniel Alder,” said Anna Julia Flores, Comayagua governor. “Thank you to the Joint Task Force-Bravo medical teams for coming and supporting with medical missions.”



MEDRETES provide an opportunity for our service members to engage with the local community and give back to our neighbors while providing them with services that may otherwise be unavailable.



“JTF-Bravo has been conducting MEDRETEs for more than 40 years all over Central America,” said Lt. Col. Achim Biller, JTF-Bravo J9, Civil Affairs director. “I can’t speak to how often we plan on conducting these types of MEDRETEs in the near future, I do know we are committed to assisting local governments in providing for medical needs throughout the region to communities with limited access to healthcare.”



Established in 1983, JTF-Bravo supports U.S. military and humanitarian operations throughout Central America, providing critical airlift, medical, logistics, and security assistance to partner nations. The task force functions as USSOUTHCOM’s rapid response element; enhances regional security, promotes stability, and strengthens partnerships through joint exercises, disaster response, and capacity-building initiatives in support of USSOUTHCOM priorities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2025 Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:40 Story ID: 499305 Location: COMAYAGUA, HN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo conducts first-ever women’s health focused MEDRETE, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.