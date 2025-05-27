Minot AFB continues nuclear modernization with Detachment 12 activation

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, activated Sentinel Site Activation Task Force (SATAF) Detachment 12 during a ceremony here, May 21, 2025. The event marked a crucial step in preparing the base’s infrastructure to support the establishment of the next-generation LGM-35A Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system, which will replace the LGM-35A Minuteman III ICBM system currently stationed across the continental United States.

The Sentinel system is part of a comprehensive modernization program focused on providing a secure land leg of the nation’s nuclear triad for decades to come. All 400+ Minuteman III missiles are slated to be replaced by the new Sentinel missile system. The program will replace all key delivery components with updated technology. Although the missile and launch facilities are being completely rebuilt, the nuclear warheads themselves, which are provided by the Department of Energy, will remain unchanged in number, size, configuration and design.

The activation of Detachment 12 is a vital step toward ensuring Minot’s infrastructure is ready to support the next generation of ICBMs. This activation comes amid ongoing construction and preparation activities at ICBM bases across the country. The U.S. Air Force and its industry partners are continuing to execute the original Sentinel roadmap, including the establishment of SATAF detachments tasked with laying the groundwork for Sentinel support operations by overseeing and coordinating transition and establishment activities.

“The men and women of the 90th, 91st, and 341st Missile Wings rely on us to have a very coherent and disciplined transition plan between the Minuteman III and Sentinel weapon system,” said Bussiere. “This base is the center of gravity in our Air Force and our nation’s defense.”

The ceremony at Minot Air Force Base was not only a formal activation but also a symbol of commitment to strategic readiness and modernization. It highlights the dedication of both military and civilian personnel involved in the program, and the importance of collaboration between Air Force and industry teams.

“I'm extremely excited to be back in the Minot community. As a returning Roughrider, I know firsthand how critical this incredible community is to the strategic strength of Minot AFB,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Conover, SATAF Detachment 12 commander. “The dedication and partnership we share are essential to our success.”

As the Sentinel program progresses, its impact will be seen not only in technological advancements but also in the strengthening of partnerships within local communities such as Minot. The transition from Minuteman III to Sentinel signifies a generational leap in ICBM capabilities, ensuring that the United States’ most responsive leg of the nuclear triad remains safe, secure, reliable and strategically positioned in a rapidly changing global landscape.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:57 Story ID: 499304 Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minot AFB continues nuclear modernization with Detachment 12 activation, by A1C Wesley Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.