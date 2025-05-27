Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Special Operations Forces, NATO Allies Advance Cyber and Space Capabilities in Swift Response 25

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.30.2025

    Story by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    PABRADE, Lithuania— Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group
    (Airborne) trained alongside NATO Allies during Swift Response 25, a sub-exercise of
    DEFENDER 25, held in Pabrade and other locations, May 8–18.
    A key feature of this year’s exercise was the use of space and cyber capabilities
    in support of special operations behind simulated enemy lines. Green Berets and Allied
    special operations forces executed coordinated actions that enabled real-time detection,
    tracking, identification, and neutralization of a notional biological threat.
    The integration of special operations forces with cyber and space capabilities
    represents a critical step forward in countering chemical, biological, radiological and
    nuclear threats. By combining SOF’s ability to operate deep in contested areas with the
    reach and precision of the cyber effects, the U.S. and NATO can reduce an adversary’s
    capacity to function and deny them the strategic benefits of employing CBRN weapons.
    “On the modern battlefield, and here at Swift Response 25, U.S. Special Forces
    are leveraging their ability to penetrate deep behind enemy lines to facilitate space and
    cyber warfare to reduce critical enemy capabilities,” said Sgt. Maj. Sean Sarokas,
    company sergeant major with 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne).
    Swift Response participants included host nations Norway, Latvia, Lithuania,
    Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, and Finland. The exercise focused on the rapid deployment
    of forces to strengthen key capabilities and improve operational integration. Training
    scenarios included simulated raids, ambushes, and joint maneuvers designed to test
    both conventional and unconventional tactics.
    Swift Response 25 is one of three sub-exercises of DEFENDER 25, the largest
    U.S. Army exercise in Europe. Roughly 4,000 U.S. forces and 2,000 Allies and partners
    participated in Swift Response 25.
    Allied and partner forces behind enemy lines is a core strength of U.S. Special
    Forces. Training alongside Allied and partner forces ensures everyone is ready,
    technically and tactically, when real-world missions arise according to a 20th Special
    Forces Group (Airborne) captain.
    Exercises like Swift Response are a visible example of U.S. and NATO forces’
    ability to forward position themselves together in a joint operating environment. The
    exercise allowed U.S. and Allied forces an opportunity to operate together and enhance
    NATO deterrence and readiness.
    “It is great for NATO forces to get together and bring all that [training] together in
    one cohesive picture,” said a 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) captain. “We share
    tactics, techniques, and the standard operating procedures in order to work more
    cohesively together.”
    -30-

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:54
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    This work, U.S. Special Operations Forces, NATO Allies Advance Cyber and Space Capabilities in Swift Response 25, by SGT Anthony Ackah-Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    DefenderEurope
    SOFinEurope
    Defender25
    SwiftResponse25

