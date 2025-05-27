U.S. Special Operations Forces, NATO Allies Advance Cyber and Space Capabilities in Swift Response 25

Photo By Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah | Two Green Berets with the U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah | Two Green Berets with the U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and a Lithuanian National Volunteer Defense Forces soldier exit a building after conducting a simulated raid during Swift Response 25 in Pabrade, Lithuania, May 12, 2025. Swift Response 25 is a multinational sub-exercise of DEFENDER 25 that highlights the shared security commitment of U.S. forces and NATO Allies through rehearsed integration for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah) see less | View Image Page

PABRADE, Lithuania— Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group

(Airborne) trained alongside NATO Allies during Swift Response 25, a sub-exercise of

DEFENDER 25, held in Pabrade and other locations, May 8–18.

A key feature of this year’s exercise was the use of space and cyber capabilities

in support of special operations behind simulated enemy lines. Green Berets and Allied

special operations forces executed coordinated actions that enabled real-time detection,

tracking, identification, and neutralization of a notional biological threat.

The integration of special operations forces with cyber and space capabilities

represents a critical step forward in countering chemical, biological, radiological and

nuclear threats. By combining SOF’s ability to operate deep in contested areas with the

reach and precision of the cyber effects, the U.S. and NATO can reduce an adversary’s

capacity to function and deny them the strategic benefits of employing CBRN weapons.

“On the modern battlefield, and here at Swift Response 25, U.S. Special Forces

are leveraging their ability to penetrate deep behind enemy lines to facilitate space and

cyber warfare to reduce critical enemy capabilities,” said Sgt. Maj. Sean Sarokas,

company sergeant major with 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Swift Response participants included host nations Norway, Latvia, Lithuania,

Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, and Finland. The exercise focused on the rapid deployment

of forces to strengthen key capabilities and improve operational integration. Training

scenarios included simulated raids, ambushes, and joint maneuvers designed to test

both conventional and unconventional tactics.

Swift Response 25 is one of three sub-exercises of DEFENDER 25, the largest

U.S. Army exercise in Europe. Roughly 4,000 U.S. forces and 2,000 Allies and partners

participated in Swift Response 25.

Allied and partner forces behind enemy lines is a core strength of U.S. Special

Forces. Training alongside Allied and partner forces ensures everyone is ready,

technically and tactically, when real-world missions arise according to a 20th Special

Forces Group (Airborne) captain.

Exercises like Swift Response are a visible example of U.S. and NATO forces’

ability to forward position themselves together in a joint operating environment. The

exercise allowed U.S. and Allied forces an opportunity to operate together and enhance

NATO deterrence and readiness.

“It is great for NATO forces to get together and bring all that [training] together in

one cohesive picture,” said a 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) captain. “We share

tactics, techniques, and the standard operating procedures in order to work more

cohesively together.”

-30-