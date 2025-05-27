DoDEA Americas: A Beacon of Excellence for Military Families

Courtesy Photo | Graduates of DoDEA Americas WT Sampson High School in Guantanamo Bay celebrate their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Graduates of DoDEA Americas WT Sampson High School in Guantanamo Bay celebrate their 2025 commencement aboard a utility ferry at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with military officials and family members looking on. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

For military families, finding a school that offers stability, academic excellence, and support for their unique lifestyle is a top priority. The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas schools deliver on this promise, as shown by the 2024-2025 graduation data from seven high schools in the Americas region. With near-perfect graduation rates, robust college preparation, and tailored programs for military-connected children, DoDEA Americas builds trust among parents, military leaders, and U.S. government officials as a reliable choice for education.



The numbers tell a compelling story. Across schools like Antilles High School in Puerto Rico, Lejeune High School in North Carolina, Quantico High School in Virginia, Ramey High School in Puerto Rico, WT Sampson High School in Guantanamo Bay, and Knox and Campbell High Schools in Kentucky, 396 of 398 seniors graduated, achieving a 99.5% graduation rate. This far surpasses the national average of about 87%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The schools also saw 335 seniors—84%—secure at least one college acceptance, outpacing the national rate of 62% for graduates enrolling in college after graduation. Collectively, these students earned over $25 million in scholarships.



DoDEA Americas’ support extends beyond college preparation to military career paths, a key consideration for military families. Twenty-three seniors, or 5.8%, enlisted in the military, a rate higher than the national average of 3-4%, based on estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Five students, 1.26% of graduates, received prestigious military academy appointments. These outcomes reflect DoDEA’s ability to prepare students for leadership and service.



The challenges of military life, like frequent relocations, are met head-on by DoDEA’s tailored programs. The Military Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunities for Military Children ensures seamless transitions by standardizing enrollment and graduation requirements across states and overseas locations, as noted by Military OneSource. School liaisons guide families through educational decisions, and the Non-DoD Schools Program supports those in areas without DoDEA schools. Special education services aligned with public school standards provide support. These resources offer stability for children whose parents may face deployments or reassignments.



The military base environment fosters a disciplined, tight-knit community that enhances learning. A parent described it as “like stepping back in time—small, tight-knit communities, and minimal disciplinary issues.” Another praised the “disciplined classroom culture” that contributes to high ratings. The overall sentiment underscores a nurturing atmosphere that fosters student success.



DoDEA’s academic rigor is further evidenced by standardized testing. Students consistently outperform national averages on the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The TerraNova test reinforces this strong performance, and all DoDEA schools are fully accredited, ensuring high standards. Unique opportunities, like a NASA astronaut’s visit, inspire students, while six ROTC scholarships and military academy appointments prepare them for future careers.



The data and parent experiences paint a clear picture: DoDEA’s 99.5% graduation rate, 84% college acceptance rate, $25 million in scholarships, and strong military pathway support make it an exceptional choice. For parents, military leaders, and officials, DoDEA offers not just education but a foundation for success, aligning with the needs of military families and preparing students for college, service, or civilian careers.



