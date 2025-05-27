U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces road closures for Fargo-Moorhead diversion project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, in coordination with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority and Cass County, North Dakota, has closed the intersection of Cass County Roads 16 and 17 to allow for the construction of a roundabout and embankment tie-in to the Diversion Inlet Structure, as of May 5.



Motorists are being detoured around the closure using clearly marked signage. Warning signs were placed two weeks before the closure to alert the public.



A regional detour for Cass County Road 16 directs traffic via Cass County Road 15, Highway 46, and Interstate 29. Drivers are diverted off Cass County Road 16 at Cass County Road 15 on the west side and Interstate 29 on the east side. For Cass County Road 17, traffic is detoured using Interstate 29, with access shifted at Cass County Road 14 (100th Ave South) on the north end and Highway 46 (54th Street Southeast) on the south end.



In early October 2025, weather permitting, the following traffic access is expected to be restored: East-west traffic on Cass County Road 16 through the newly constructed roundabout. Access to the Cass County Road 17 headed south from Cass County Road 16.



Northbound access to Cass County Road 17 from Cass County Road 16 will reopen once the new bridge over the diversion channel—being built by Red River Valley Alliance/ASN Constructors—is complete.



Please drive with caution in the area, follow posted detour signs, and stay alert near construction zones. For more information about the Fargo-Moorhead Area Diversion project, visit www.fmdiversion.gov.



USACE is working in partnership with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority on the diversion project. This project will provide flood risk reduction for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood.

