Battlefield 2.0: Training the paramedics of tomorrow, today

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, N.J. — The 87th Medical Group celebrated a major milestone in military medical readiness with the graduation of two Airmen from the inaugural Air Force Paramedic Currency Platform at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 22, 2025.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Tristan Six and Jack Bredar became the first paramedics to graduate from the program, earning their New Jersey state paramedic licenses after completing months of intensive, hands-on training through a unique partnership with Cooper University Health Care’s Emergency Medical Services.



“This program was designed to close the gap in paramedic call volume and acuity across the Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Regina Tai See, 87th Medical Group Healthcare Operations Squadron commander. “It’s a critical step forward in ensuring our medics are ready for future conflict.”



The partnership began four years ago, following a meeting between the 87th MDG and Cooper Chief Surgeon Dr. John Chovanes. Their collaboration led to a training agreement enabling 87th MDG paramedics and nurses to rotate through Cooper’s trauma hospital. The initiative later expanded to include high acuity urban rotations to address training gaps for U.S. Air Force paramedics.



“As a Level I trauma center and leading academic health system, Cooper is uniquely positioned to provide the hands-on training military medical teams need to develop the skills and experience to save lives on battlefields around the world,” said Chovanes.



With the support of Cooper’s Military, Diplomatic and Field Surgical Affairs team, alongside 87th MDG leadership, the concept evolved into a full-fledged platform. Paramedics were assigned from JB MDL in September 2024, culminating in the graduation of its first two participants. Since beginning the program, the graduates have responded to over 262 emergencies.



“Cooper EMS has provided invaluable experience to me as a paramedic,” said Bredar. “Each shift, I learned something new that helped me to provide better care for current and future patients.”



The training also exposed Six and Bredar to advanced clinical techniques not typically available in their scope of practice as U.S. Air Force paramedics. For instance, they participated in a statewide double-blind study assessing the efficacy of fentanyl versus ketamine for pain management, part of Cooper EMS’s robust process improvement model.



“We live in a time when medics can be called upon at any moment, and it’s critical that we’re prepared for anything,” said Six. “The environment at Cooper allows me to hone my skills, deepen my knowledge, and continue to grow as a clinician.”



Although the geographic distance between Cooper’s trauma hospital and JB MDL limits mutual aid response, the team’s objective through this partnership is to enhance readiness across the U.S. Air Force Medical Service. The program has evolved into a robust platform and has the potential to become a joint-service training center similar to the Air Force’s “C STARS,” offering enlisted tri-service training in high-volume, urban EMS settings.



“There’s no question this partnership has strengthened our force,” Tai See said. “We’re not just training paramedics; we’re building the future of battlefield medicine.”



87th MDG plans to continue sending paramedics to train with Cooper EMS, with new rotations already scheduled for later this year.

