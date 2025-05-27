National Guard leaders attend State Partnership Program Adjutant General Conference

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) welcomed National Guard leaders to Nairobi, Kenya, for a series of senior-level engagements with leaders from across Africa and the United States during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2025, May 27, 2025.

The State Partnership Program (SPP) Adjutant General Conference united National Guard Bureau (NGB) leaders and adjutant generals from the states partnered with nations throughout AFRICOM. Leaders aligned state-level partnerships with command strategies and exchanged solutions to shared challenges across Africa. These discussions underscored the SPP’s role in advancing defense objectives and promoting continued military-to-military cooperation.

“The State Partnership Program is the hidden gem in AFRICOM’s tool kit,” said Gen. Michael Langely, commander of the U.S. Africa Command. “It is essential to our relationships on the continent.”

Additionally, National Guard leaders engaged with senior defense representatives from their partner nations under the State Partnership Program (SPP) through pull-aside discussions and bilateral meetings. These engagements provided an opportunity to further discuss the continued development of security efforts and cooperation between military forces.

AFRICOM has 16 State Partnership Programs within 13 states and the District of Columbia. National Guard leaders from the National Guard Bureau, Massachusetts, Nebraska, District of Columbia, Michigan, New York, West Virginia, Kentucky, California, Utah, North Carolina, North Dakota, Wyong, New Hampshire and Vermont were in attendance.

“Increasing African partner capacity to burden sharing, while building our National Guard readiness is the cornerstone for SPP success,” said Langely. “The reputation that the State Partnership Program brings on the continent is unmatched, and our African partners view it with great honor.”

ACHOD 2025 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability.

Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 05.30.2025 by SrA Julia Ahaesy